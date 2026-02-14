Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With inflation constantly eroding our salaries and the cost of living continuing to rise, the need for a second income is more important than ever. One way of creating an additional revenue stream is to invest in dividend shares. And I’ve found a fabulous stock that’s currently offering an annual return of 6.25%.

This would produce dividends of £1,250 for every £20,000 invested. Want to find out more?

Bricks and mortar

A popular way of earning a second income is to invest in property. But with the need for a large deposit this is becoming increasingly unaffordable. And very few individuals have access to the funds required to buy commercial premises. However, for those who are attracted to the property sector there’s an alternative approach available, one that doesn’t require as much up-front capital.

For example, one share in Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND), the FTSE 100 property company, currently (13 February) costs £6.53. And based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, it could earn 40.8p (6.25%) in dividends.

Okay, 40.8p doesn’t sound like much of a second income. But instead of having one share, £20,000 would buy 3,063 of them and potentially generate dividends of £1,250 a year.

Now, here’s the clever bit. Rather than banking the payouts each year, by reinvesting them to buy more shares in the group, it’s possible to take advantage of compounding. Assuming the 6.25% yield is maintained, doing this for 25 years would turn £20,000 into £91,044.

At this point, a return of 6.25% would produce an impressive second income of £5,690 a year, or £474 a month.

Buyer beware

But it’s wise to be cautious. Dividends cannot be guaranteed. That’s because they are paid out of earnings, which can be volatile. This is especially true in the commercial property sector.

Land Securities Group invests primarily in offices in Central London and shopping centres. And as the table below shows, there’s no real pattern to its net rental income or earnings.

Property class FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 Central London 275 263 289 258 280 310 Major retail 166 151 132 142 72 153 Mixed-use urban 43 42 45 34 12 22 Leisure, hotels & retail parks 68 94 95 76 41 98 Net rental income 552 550 561 510 405 583 Other income and costs – net (178) (179) (168) (155) (154) (169) EPRA earnings 374 371 393 355 251 414 Source: company reports/FY = 31 March/EPRA = European Public Real Estate Association

The group’s profit is particularly sensitive to occupancy rates. If the UK economy struggles, the chances of one of its tenants going bust increases. And sluggish GDP means the scope for rent rises is limited. Also, with relatively large borrowings, it’s vulnerable to interest rates staying higher for longer.

Good prospects

But Land Securities is a real estate investment trust (REIT). To retain certain tax privileges, it must pay dividends equal to at least 90% of its rental profit each year. This helps ensure a healthy payout ratio but, even so, 90% of nothing is zero.

However, I think the group’s dividend looks reasonably secure. Nearly 98% of its properties are let and its prestigious portfolio, which includes Liverpool One, MediaCity, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre, means there should be strong demand on a change of tenant. Also, most of its leases contain provisions for inflation-linked rent increases. Over the medium term, it’s planning to pivot away from offices towards residential developments, which offer better returns.

On this basis, I reckon Land Securities is a share that income investors could consider. In fact, it’s one of many REITs on the UK stock market that currently pay above-average dividends and offer investors the chance to gain exposure to the property sector without having to find large up-front sums or borrow.