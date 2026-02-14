Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure second income.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With inflation constantly eroding our salaries and the cost of living continuing to rise, the need for a second income is more important than ever. One way of creating an additional revenue stream is to invest in dividend shares. And I’ve found a fabulous stock that’s currently offering an annual return of 6.25%.

This would produce dividends of £1,250 for every £20,000 invested. Want to find out more?

Bricks and mortar

A popular way of earning a second income is to invest in property. But with the need for a large deposit this is becoming increasingly unaffordable. And very few individuals have access to the funds required to buy commercial premises. However, for those who are attracted to the property sector there’s an alternative approach available, one that doesn’t require as much up-front capital.

For example, one share in Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND), the FTSE 100 property company, currently (13 February) costs £6.53. And based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, it could earn 40.8p (6.25%) in dividends.

Okay, 40.8p doesn’t sound like much of a second income. But instead of having one share, £20,000 would buy 3,063 of them and potentially generate dividends of £1,250 a year.

Now, here’s the clever bit. Rather than banking the payouts each year, by reinvesting them to buy more shares in the group, it’s possible to take advantage of compounding. Assuming the 6.25% yield is maintained, doing this for 25 years would turn £20,000 into £91,044.

At this point, a return of 6.25% would produce an impressive second income of £5,690 a year, or £474 a month.

Buyer beware

But it’s wise to be cautious. Dividends cannot be guaranteed. That’s because they are paid out of earnings, which can be volatile. This is especially true in the commercial property sector.

Land Securities Group invests primarily in offices in Central London and shopping centres. And as the table below shows, there’s no real pattern to its net rental income or earnings.

Property classFY25FY24FY23FY22FY21FY20
Central London275263289258280310
Major retail16615113214272153
Mixed-use urban434245341222
Leisure, hotels & retail parks689495764198
Net rental income552550561510405583
Other income and costs – net(178)(179)(168)(155)(154)(169)
EPRA earnings374371393355251414
Source: company reports/FY = 31 March/EPRA = European Public Real Estate Association

The group’s profit is particularly sensitive to occupancy rates. If the UK economy struggles, the chances of one of its tenants going bust increases. And sluggish GDP means the scope for rent rises is limited. Also, with relatively large borrowings, it’s vulnerable to interest rates staying higher for longer.

Good prospects

But Land Securities is a real estate investment trust (REIT). To retain certain tax privileges, it must pay dividends equal to at least 90% of its rental profit each year. This helps ensure a healthy payout ratio but, even so, 90% of nothing is zero.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

However, I think the group’s dividend looks reasonably secure. Nearly 98% of its properties are let and its prestigious portfolio, which includes Liverpool One, MediaCity, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre, means there should be strong demand on a change of tenant. Also, most of its leases contain provisions for inflation-linked rent increases. Over the medium term, it’s planning to pivot away from offices towards residential developments, which offer better returns.

On this basis, I reckon Land Securities is a share that income investors could consider. In fact, it’s one of many REITs on the UK stock market that currently pay above-average dividends and offer investors the chance to gain exposure to the property sector without having to find large up-front sums or borrow.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Does AI disruption mean these 3 cheap shares are bargain buys right now?

| James Beard

AI’s wiped billions off the value of these three shares. Is this an opportunity to buy some cheap stocks, or…

Read more »