Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £16.25!

5 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £16.25!

At £12.71 per share, the Rolls-Royce share price has rocketed 103% during the last 12 months. Can the FTSE 100 engineer keep on rising?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce‘s (LSE:RR.) rampaging share price remains one of the FTSE 100‘s biggest stories. Up 6% since 1 January, it continues to outperform the broader blue-chip index. Over a 12-month horizon, the engineering giant has now more than doubled in value.

The question is, can Rolls-Royce shares continue to rise? City forecasts suggest so — 16 analysts who rate the stock have generated an average share price target of £13.33. That suggests a 5% gain over the next year.

Clearly, that represents a sharp slowdown from the last 12 months. However, one bullish forecaster reckons the share could rise as high as £16.25, up 27% from today.

Could Rolls really do it? Here are five reasons why it might.

Booming markets

Perhaps the greatest price catalyst could be another strong year for the civil aviation sector. This is a key segment for the company — it makes roughly 70% of underlying operating profits from activities like building plane engines and providing aftermarket services to airlines.

News coming out the industry has certainly been encouraging so far in 2026. American Airlines has just reported record revenue for Q4, for instance, and predicted “significant upside” this year and beyond. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also tipped record net profit of $41bn for the industry in 2026 as passenger numbers swell.

The FTSE 100 company should also be supported by rising defence budgets that boost hardware and aftermarket services. Analysts at GlobalX think “global defence spending could surpass $3.6 trillion by 2030, nearly 33% above 2024 levels” as geopolitical volatility grows.

Rolls-Royce shares could also receive a boost on news of progress for its small modular reactors (SMRs). This won’t be generating earnings until the 2030s, but positive news on project development, financing, and contract wins could give the stock price an extra boost.

Restructuring and buybacks

The firm’s sweeping restructuring drive could also deliver more juicy returns that drive the share price. Activities like contract repricing and widescale cost reductions have delivered enormous boost to margins and cash flows, capturing investor attention in the process.

For 2025, Rolls has tipped free cash flow of £3bn to £3.1bn, up from £2.4bn in 2024. News of more cash-boosting restructuring gains might also prompt further share buybacks that grab the market’s attention.

It executed £1bn of buybacks in 2025, and announced another £200m worth of repurchases in December. This month’s full-year trading update is tipped to outline additional bumper returns.

Is there a catch?

While things are looking good for Rolls-Royce, it begs the question: isn’t all this already baked into the share price? I think it might be.

Today the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 42.6 times. That stratospheric reading is way above the long-term average around 15, and also the broader FTSE 100‘s current forward multiple of 13.4.

This creates two potential problems in my mind. It might limit the scope for further price gains. At the very worst, it could prompt a sharp price correction if doubts over its prospects as a robust growth stock start to emerge. Ongoing supply chain issues, rising currency translation pressures, and an economic downturn that hit key markets are a few dangers that could scupper its progress.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »