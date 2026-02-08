Investing £500 in this penny stock could explode to…

Motley Fool Premium
This ex-FTSE 250 business is now a penny stock, but according to institutional forecasts, it could start surging soon. Is this too good to be true?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Investing in penny stocks is quite a risky endeavour that can lead to some painful losses. But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough can emerge. And a relatively small lump sum can transform into a mountain of wealth.

Of course, finding such explosive opportunities is far easier said than done. And shareholders of Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) have learned firsthand what it feels like to be scathed by a volatile micro-cap enterprise.

For context, the speciality polymer manufacturer has seen its market-cap collapse by over 60% in the last 12 months. And zooming out to the last five years, the losses have been even more catastrophic with a 98% freefall.

Yet looking at some of the latest institutional forecasts, some analysts have seemingly started eying up this penny stock for a potentially explosive turnaround.

So if these predictions are correct, how much money could investors potentially make with a £500 investment today?

What’s going on with Synthomer?

Backing a niche chemicals business can be quite a wild ride. When times are good, limited competition can result in a thriving business with ample pricing power. But when the cycle takes a nasty turn, sales and profits can quickly disappear.

That’s certainly been the case with Synthomer. The once-FTSE 250 stock has suffered from a severe collapse in end-market demand. And while revenue has remained somewhat resilient, earnings have been stuck in the red for almost five consecutive years.

Cyclical businesses can often find themselves becoming temporarily unprofitable. However, in the case of Synthomer, the problem’s been amplified by an enormous debt burden. In fact, as of June 2025, the group has £961m of debts & equivalents on its balance sheet versus a market cap of just £86m.

Needless to say, that’s a massive red flag and suggests the group’s in significant financial peril having already had to renegotiate its covenants with creditors. And with that in mind, it’s no surprise that the penny stock has utterly collapsed in recent years.

But this may have created an intriguing opportunity…

Explosive recovery potential

While Synthomer’s challenges are hard to ignore, management’s taking action. The company has already begun reorganising its operations, divesting non-critical manufacturing sites and shifting its product mix toward adhesives – an area of the business that’s delivering more encouraging results.

These strategic and self-help initiatives have started making a positive impact. Free cash flow’s back in the black, resulting in net debt seeing a small but noticeable reduction, from £597m to £575m year on year.

To be clear, the company still has a massive debt problem with a giant wave of maturities emerging in 2027. However, continued improvement in financial strength nonetheless opens the door to friendlier negotiations with creditors next year.

Under the assumption that both operations and end-market demand improve this year, analysts at JP Morgan have placed their share price target at 120p, a 125% potential recovery gain. That’s enough to transform £500 into £1,125 over the next 12 months.

Such an outcome will require near-perfect execution on multiple fronts. As such, this penny stock is by no means guaranteed to deliver on JP Morgan’s expectations. But for deep-value investors looking for a recovery opportunity, Synthomer might be worth adding to a watchlist.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

