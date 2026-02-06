Motley Fool Premium
8% yield! How to target a £1,600 second income with these 7 ISA stocks

8% yield! How to target a £1,600 second income with these 7 ISA stocks

Have £20,000 sitting in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Consider building a diversified portfolio of UK dividend shares for a long-term second income.

Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Want to maximise your chances of making a strong second income? Then think about buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA. With protection from taxes, every single penny someone earns in dividend income is theirs to reinvest, spend, or both.

Stock markets have rallied in recent times, pulling down dividend yields. But the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes remain packed with high-yield heroes that could deliver an enormous passive income in 2026 and beyond.

Have £20,000 sitting in an ISA? Here’s how you could target an income of £1,600 this year alone.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Seven of the best

One of the keys of successful dividend investing is to build a diversified portfolio. The aim is to hold shares spanning different industries, sub-sectors and regions. With this strategy, a portfolio can still deliver robust dividend income, even if one or two companies hit trouble.

With a large number of high-yield stocks to choose from, investors can spread their risk without sacrificing wealth. Here’s an example of a seven-share portfolio that could deliver a large and resilient income stream:

Dividend stockIndustryCore regionForward dividend yield
Legal & GeneralFinancial servicesUK8.2%
Greencoat RenewablesRenewable energyIreland9.8%
Supermarket Income REITReal estate investment trusts (REITs)UK7.3%
Global X SuperDividend UCITS ETFExchange-traded fund (ETF)Global10.1%
AdmiralInsuranceUK6.3%
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV)Investment trustsUK8.3%
Verizon CommunicationsTelecommunicationsUS6.1%

With an average dividend yield of 8%, a £20k ISA investment spread equally across this portfolio would provide an £1,600 second income over 12 months.

You might be thinking that seven stocks isn’t representative of a well-diversified portfolio. This is where the inclusion of the Global X SuperDividend ETF and Chelverton UK Dividend Trust come in.

Combined, they hold shares in 168 different global and UK dividend shares. Pooled investments like this can provide a ‘cheat code’ for investors to build a mixed portfolio with relatively little effort, and much less cost than by purchasing dozens of individual stocks.

A top income trust

The Chelverton UK Dividend Trust is (in my view) one of the best investment trusts to consider for income. And it’s not just because, at 8.3%, its forward dividend yield is almost three times the FTSE 100 average.

Annual dividends here have risen for each of the last 14 years. This is thanks to the trust’s excellent strength in depth — some of the many sectors it invests in include media (ITV), logistics (Smiths News), insurance (Chesnara), retail (Wickes), and real estate investment trusts (Primary Health Properties).

Chelverton’s focus on mid- and small-cap companies comes with higher risk and reward than prioritising FTSE 100 shares. Smaller firms with more limited financial resources can lead to greater dividend volatility, and especially during economic downturns. However, it does provide the trust with that enormous yield.

One final thing: by concentrating on UK shares, the trust plugs investors into one of the most dividend-focused markets on the planet. As part of a diversified ISA, trusts like this can help deliver a large, dependable second income over time.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, Chesnara Plc, ITV, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

