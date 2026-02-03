Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m targeting £17,497 in annual passive income from my £20,000 in this top-flight passive income gem

Here’s how I’m targeting £17,497 in annual passive income from my £20,000 in this top-flight passive income gem

This top-tier FTSE ultra-high-yield dividend stock stands out to me as having all three key elements I want in a game-changing passive income stock.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Perhaps the best way of thinking about passive income (money made with little effort) came from legendary investor Warren Buffett.

He said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

I have found the best way to make money while I sleep is by investing in high-dividend-paying shares.

The earlier this process is begun, the better, as it allows income to grow through ‘dividend compounding’. Much like leaving savings to accrue in a bank account, this compounding effect can quietly turbocharge long-term returns.

So, what do I think the best passive income stock in my portfolio is right now?

What I want in a passive income stock

FTSE 100 financial giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has the three key qualities I want in such a stock.

First, it offers a market-beating ultra-high dividend yield of 8%, more than double the FTSE 100’s 3.1% current average. More positively still, analysts forecast this will rise to 8.5% this year, 8.7% next year, and to a stunning 9% in 2028. This means the turbocharging of my dividend income will begin from an already very high base.

Second, the shares look to be extremely undervalued — 57%, in fact, using my own discounted cash flow modelling. Some analysts’ modelling is more conservative, but based on a 7.1% discount rate of projected future cash flows, my DCF modelling suggests a ‘fair value’ of £6.21.

The present price is £2.67, and stock prices can trade toward their fair value over time. Consequently, this valuation gap reduces the chances of my losing money if I sell the share. Conversely, of course, it increases the possibility that I make money in that event. Not that any of this is guaranteed.

And third, I want an underlying business forecast to deliver strong earnings (‘profits’) growth. It is this that ultimately drives both share prices and dividends higher. In Legal & General’s case, analysts forecast average annual earnings growth of a whopping 21.2% to end-2028.

How much can I make?

A risk to the stock’s ongoing ultra-high returns is the intense competition in its sector, which may pressure its margins.

Even so, based on the current 8% yield, my £20,000 Legal & General holding could generate £24,393 in dividends after 10 years. This ignores any forecast rises in the yield, and the possibility of a decline over time, which can occur. It also assumes the dividends are reinvested back into the stock to harness the power of dividend compounding.

On the same basis, the dividends would rise to £198,715 after 30 years, although there is no certainty that this will happen. Including my original £20,000 investment, the holding could be worth £218,715 by then.

And that could give me a yearly passive income from dividends of £17,497!

My investment view

Legal & General ticks all three boxes I look for in a passive‑income stock: a huge yield, clear undervaluation, and strong forecast earnings growth.

On that basis, I plan to buy more shares to strengthen my long-term income stream.

I also believe the combination of high income, attractive pricing, and solid growth prospects makes the stock well worth the consideration of other investors too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore -- so, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »