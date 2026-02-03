Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally be taking shape.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo’s (LSE: DGE) share price sits near multi‑year lows as the firm struggles to turn its flagship brands into consistent, dependable growth.

Down 26% in the last 12 months alone, the gap between these two parts of the valuation puzzle keeps widening.

So, is there any sign this may change, and if so, what are the shares really worth?

What’s been the problem?

The last genuinely strong results Diageo produced were in H1 FY2022, when Covid‑era drinking habits were still inflating demand.

With people spending more time at home, net sales jumped 15.8% year on year to £8bn, driven by double-digit growth across all regions. Meanwhile, operating profit surged 22.5% to £2.7bn.

As people returned to their offices, alcohol sales fell. European retailers saw a 4% year-on-year drop in 2022 to €2.7bn (£2.34bn). This was compounded by a generational shift towards no- and low-alcohol drinks.

In the UK, that segment grew 47% between 2022 and 2023, outpacing traditional alcohol categories. This shows no sign of ending either. A recent UK National Health Service survey showed that almost a quarter of adults in England do not drink alcohol.

By November 2023, Diageo had issued a shock profit warning.

What’s being done to fix it?

The company now appears to be taking steps that acknowledge the scale of the problem. The appointment of Sir Dave Lewis as CEO on 1 January is the clearest signal of a reset yet. Formerly Tesco’s CEO, he has a reputation for cutting complexity and stabilising underperforming consumer businesses — qualities Diageo needs.

Simplifying the organisation, restoring cost discipline, and rebuilding credibility in North America would all be meaningful long‑term positives.

Recent reports suggest progress on simplification, with the firm purportedly weighing options for its China assets. This follows a double-digit sales decline there late last year.

Earlier reports also indicated Diageo might sell its 65% stake in East African Breweries for $2.3bn.

But failure to deliver on these fronts remains a significant risk. Another danger, in my view, is not pairing these remedies with brand innovation and growth strategies.

Even so, analysts now forecast that Diageo’s earnings (‘profits’) will grow 11.4% a year to end-2028. And it is ultimately growth here that drives any firm’s share price over time.

So, are the shares a bargain?

I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, which estimates a company’s ‘fair value’ by projecting its future cash flows and discounting them back to today.

Other DCF models may use different inputs from mine, which could produce more downbeat valuations. Nonetheless, my DCF analysis — including a discount rate of 7.6% — suggests the shares are 19% undervalued at their current £16.69 price.

That implies a fair value of £20.60.

However, even closing the valuation gap would not return the shares to pre‑2023 levels. That suggests significant work is still needed simply to halt the decline, let alone reverse it.

My investment view

Diageo’s valuation looks modestly attractive, but not enough to tempt me, given the operational risks.

That said, some investors may see potential in the new leadership and long‑term brand strength.

Meanwhile, I have my eye on other high-growth stocks that have much greater price gains potential.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore -- so, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £17,497 in annual passive income from my £20,000 in this top-flight passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

This top-tier FTSE ultra-high-yield dividend stock stands out to me as having all three key elements I want in a…

Read more »