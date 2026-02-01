James Beard explains how a SIPP could be used to provide an income in retirement that’s over twice the State Pension.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £31,700 pension income?

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is an excellent way of saving for retirement. With a wide variety of investment choices available, generous tax relief, and flexible contributions, it’s one way of providing an income for later in life.

Pensions UK, an industry trade body, reckons £31,700 is needed to provide for the basic needs of a single person and to give added financial security. Here’s how a SIPP could be used to achieve this.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Not enough

At the moment (30 January), for those with a full record of contributions, the State Pension is £230.25 a week (£11,973 a year) for those aged 66 and over.

This is a long way short of the £31,700 mentioned above. It’s also less than the £13,400 that Pensions UK says is the minimum needed.

My way

That’s why I opened a SIPP a few years ago. I’ve been trying to save what I can with a view to boosting my pension. If all goes to plan, I will have enough in my retirement pot to buy dividend shares that will give me a generous income stream. Assuming a 5% yield, I would need a SIPP worth £634,000 to generate £31,700 a year.

The State Pension would then bring the level of income very close to the £43,900 that’s said to be needed for a comfortable retirement.

However, there are plenty of shares around at the moment that offer a higher return than 5%. In fact, there are over 120 of them on the FTSE All-Share index. Of course, the list needs to be treated with some caution. A high yield might not be sustainable and dividends can fluctuate significantly from one period to the next.

Even so, I still think there are plenty of excellent income stocks available at the moment.

Consider this…

One example is Admiral Group (LSE:ADM), the FTSE 100 insurer. With 75% of its turnover coming from motorists, it’s seeking to grow its household, travel, and pet insurance offerings.

Although recent history shows an erratic payment pattern, the group’s established a reputation for paying an above-average dividend. To be honest, I’m not expecting the trailing 12-months yield of 8.6% to be on offer for much longer.

Indeed, the company says it plans to divert some of its surplus cash to share buybacks. But even with a 20% cut it would be broadly in line with the long-run average which, according to RBC, is 6%.

Year Interim dividend (pence) Special dividend(s) (pence) Final dividend (pence) Total dividend (pence) 2020 55.0 36.2 86.0 177.2 2021 87.9 148.9 42.2 279.0 2022 44.2 75.3 37.5 157.0 2023 38.0 29.6 35.4 103.0 2024 51.3 49.3 91.4 192.0 2025 85.9 29.1 TBC 115.0 (TBC) Source: company reports

Of concern, fierce competition and price cutting has resulted in the group’s share price falling 25% over the past five months. A problem with the motor insurance industry is that the only customers that seem to show any loyalty are those who can’t be bothered shopping around for a cheaper deal.

More positively, Admiral has a strong balance sheet and as something of a differentiator, is offering its LittleBox telematics product to all drivers — not just the younger ones — to better assess the risk profile of its customers.

With a yield of 6%, a SIPP would need to be worth £528,333 to generate £31,700 a year in dividends. Savvy investors like to have a diversified portfolio, which helps spread risk across several shareholdings. Fortunately, I think there are a number of high-yielding shares, a bit like Admiral, that are worth considering.