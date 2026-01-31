Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much passive income £10,000 in Legal & General shares could generate

Here’s how much passive income £10,000 in Legal & General shares could generate

For passive income investors, a well-diversified selection of stocks can even out the risks from individual companies or sectors.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are various ways to earn passive income from FTSE 100 shares, and one relatively straightforward strategy is to pick ones paying high dividends. I’m thinking something like Legal & General (LSE: LGEN), which at the time of writing has the Footsie’s highest forecast dividend yield at 8.3%.

It means putting £10,000 into Legal & General at that dividend rate could mean pocketing £830 per year. And as part of a diversified long-term portfolio, that could make a very nice addition to our total income. But if we reinvest the cash each year in more shares, we could potentially build it up to a fair bit more than that.

Diversified rewards

Before we plunge into a few calculations, let’s think about this level of profit. Is it realistic to aim for 8.3% per year? After all, dividends aren’t guaranteed, and they tend to rise and fall over time. Legal & General itself is in a volatile sector, which can actually suffer some pretty tough years from time to time.

That’s where diversification comes in. We really need to spread our investments across a range of stocks in different sectors. And that will reduce the risks associated with any one company or industry. But doesn’t that mean we’re also diversifying away from the stocks offering the biggest rewards?

Long-term returns

Well, the average annual return from a Stocks and Shares ISA over the past 10 years came in at 9.6%. So that’s even better than the predicted dividend yield from Legal & General. It does include share price gains as well as dividend income. But when we’re building up a passive income share portfolio, it all counts equally. It’s total returns, with dividend cash reinvested, that adds up to make our eventual retirement pot.

If we look further afield and examine annual FTSE 100 returns, the total averages 6.9% per year over the past 20 years. Aiming to equal the 8.3% predicted from Legal & General dividends does seem feasible.

Compound magic

With time we can improve on a simple one-off investment. Buying more shares with each dividend payout could more than double our cash in 10 years, to over £22,000. And that could mean £1,800 annual passive income.

What if we could stash away an extra £200 per month? That could push our total pot after a decade as high as £59,000. And 8.3% of that each year would mean a £4,900 passive income. I’ve done calculations like these hundreds of times and I know what the results come out like. But it still brings a smile to my face every time.

Stock market risk

As well as the sector risk, Legal & General’s earnings currently don’t cover the projected dividends. But they should hopefully soon be sufficient. Still, I’d say insurance stocks are best avoided unless investing for at least 10 years.

But with that proviso, I strongly rate Legal & General as one to consider as part of a diversified passive income portfolio

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »