Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 of Lloyds’ shares could generate this much passive income in 2026

£5,000 of Lloyds’ shares could generate this much passive income in 2026

The dividend on offer from Lloyds’ shares has increased every year since the pandemic. James Beard discusses whether this trend will continue in 2026.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On 31 January 2025, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares were offering a yield of 5.1%. But does the bank’s amazing 2025 share price rally mean there are now better passive income opportunities elsewhere? Let’s see.

Better than expected

On Thursday (29 January), the bank released its 2025 results. Significantly, most key financial performance measures beat analysts’ expectations.

For example, net income was £18m better, profit after tax was £183m higher, and earnings per share was 0.3p ahead of forecast. At 12.9%, Lloyds’ return on tangible equity was 0.6 percentage points better than expected. Also, the bank’s net interest margin of 3.06% was exactly as forecast.

Investors liked what they saw and the bank’s shares closed 1% higher.

All about the money

However, it’s the dividend that’s probably of most interest to shareholders. Again, this beat analysts’ consensus with the total payout for 2025 at 3.65p – an increase of 15% on 2024 — compared to the 3.63p predicted.

But shareholders will have to wait a little longer before receiving the final dividend of 2.43p. This will be paid on 19 May. Those buying £5,000 of shares just before close of business on 29 January will receive a payout of £115.16. But if they retain their shares for a little longer, they will — probably — also receive an interim dividend for 2026.

The amount payable will be known later in the year and recent history suggests it will be paid in September. Analysts are expecting a dividend of 4.23p for the whole year, although they might upgrade this further given the bank’s strong 2026 results. If the current forecast is right, the interim payout for the year is likely to be 1.4p. This means a £5,000 shareholding could earn another £66.35 in dividends in the autumn.

Combined, that would be a total passive income of 3.83p (£181.15) — a return of 3.6%. This is above the current (30 January) FTSE 100 yield of 3.1%. I reckon this is a good return for doing very little. And perfectly illustrates why so many investors are attracted to dividend shares.

My view

Of course, all investments carry risk. If earnings were to fall or another unforeseen problem arises, then the dividend could be cut, or worse, suspended altogether. Indeed, this could happen if the UK economy were to take a nosedive. Inflation has yet to be tamed and growth appears lacklustre. With the bank doing nearly all of its business in this country, it’s vulnerable to a domestic downturn with loan defaults likely to increase.

However, for now at least, everything seems rosy in Lloyds’ garden. As a sign of confidence, it’s announced another £1.75bn share buyback programme.

But even though I remain a fan of income shares and believe Lloyds is a well-run bank with a strong balance sheet, I don’t want to invest. The bank’s incredible 2025 share price rally – it increased nearly 80% — means, in my opinion, its stock’s become expensive.

At the moment, there are 196 members of the FTSE All Share index that offer a higher yield and I believe many of them are likely to deliver more capital growth than Lloyds in 2026. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s a good dividend share but I think there are lots of better ones to consider.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »