Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 150 of these dividend shares unlocks a triple-digit passive income overnight!

Buying 150 of these dividend shares unlocks a triple-digit passive income overnight!

Owning quality dividend shares is a fantastic way to unlock a passive income stream in the stock market. Here’s one that offers a 5.2% yield today.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With many British investors eager to earn passive income in the stock market, dividend shares are often among the most popular. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of making money while sleeping?

The good news is that the FTSE 100 is filled with mature, dividend-paying companies with impressive track records. And among these stands Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB).

While not everyone’s keen on the idea of owning shares in a tobacco business, this lack of interest has resulted in a historically above-average yield that still stands at an impressive 5.2%. And for around £4,500, investors can snap up 150 shares and unlock a roughly £240 passive income overnight right now.

But is this actually a good investment?

Impressive payouts

Even with all the regulatory and tax pressures placed on the tobacco industry over the last 20 years, Imperial Brands’ revenue and cash flows have proven to be remarkably resilient. And, consequently, the company boasts a long track record of hiking shareholder payouts (ignoring the dividend cut issued during the pandemic).

However, with global awareness of the health impacts from combustible tobacco products on the rise, the company’s seen a slow but secular decline in cigarette volumes. And the same’s happened to its leading rivals as well.

So far, the strategy of the entire sector has seemingly been to offset volume declines through price hikes. Given the addictive nature of its products, this pricing power has been relatively easy to exercise, even with stiff competition. But this strategy has its limits as more and more smokers are simply priced out of the market.

That’s where Imperial Brands’ Next Generation Products (NGPs) platform enters the picture.

By building out its portfolio of healthier cigarette alternatives like vapes, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine, management’s seeking to further offset the steady decay of its core cigarette business. And while it’s still a small part of the business today, this segment’s expanding rapidly, contributing £368m of revenue in its 2025 fiscal year (ending in September).

Risk versus reward

With the performance of its NGPs improving in recent years, the Imperial Brands share price has been on an impressive upward trajectory since early 2024, climbing over 55% over the last two years. However, there’s no denying that this part of the business remains unproven.

NGPs are still loss-making. And while management’s projecting a breakeven point to emerge between 2027 and 2028, there’s still a lot of catch-up required before it can replace legacy tobacco profits. In the meantime, the group’s net debt’s on the rise.

While the firm’s borrowings are still at manageable levels, higher gearing ultimately puts more long-term pressure on cash flows and, in turn, dividends. As such, dividend growth could actually slow rather than accelerate in the coming years, even if NGP performance remains on track.

So where does that leave income investors?

The bottom line

For those seeking stable dividends and are less concerned about payout growth, Imperial Brands does seemingly offer an attractive yield, albeit with a few crucial risks that must be considered carefully. But for income investors looking to own stocks that can meaningfully expand their dividends each and every year, I think there are far better opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for a FTSE stock that could help me retire early. It said…

| Paul Summers

Can an AI bot pick out a stock that could allow someone to swap the 9-5 for a life of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why new profit guidance just gave the Boohoo share price a 7% boost

| Alan Oscroft

The Boohoo Group share price climbed sharply after first-half results, and an upbeat year-end update has given it an extra…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK growth stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees three good reasons why UK growth stocks could power upwards from here. And he's backing one FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks riding retail strength — plus 1 promising recovery pick!

| Mark Hartley

Three much-loved UK stocks are seeing benefits from strong retail growth, but one particular recovery candidate has our writer excited.

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 85%, is this famous FTSE 250 stock set for a roaring comeback?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 company makes iconic boots and is in the early innings of a turnaround attempt. Does the stock…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

£500 buys 595 shares in this 7.3%-yielding REIT!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum to invest? Here's one real estate investment trust (REIT) offering a chunky payout to start…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend yield below 3% for first time since Covid

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines historical dividend yield data to figure out what's going on with UK income shares -- should investors…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in February

| Ben McPoland

Despite solid long-term gains, this FTSE 250 investment trust is trailing the S&P 500. But now it's tweaked its strategy,…

Read more »