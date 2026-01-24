Earning a second income is a dream many aspire to but struggle to succeed at. Searching for inspiration, Mark Hartley poses the question to ChatGPT.

I asked ChatGPT how to earn a second income on the stock market. Here’s what it said…

I already know how to earn a second income on the stock market but I’m always open to new ideas. So I thought I’d ask everybody’s favourite AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Now, it’s fair to say that taking investment tips from a generative AI bot probably isn’t the smartest move. But since it collates and aggregates information from across the internet, I thought it might find some gems of wisdom among the noise.

And, in fact, I was pleasantly surprised. I wouldn’t say it quite cracked the code of generational wealth and instant retirement — but the response was well-formulated.

Initially, it asked the same questions most of us ask when queried about similar topics: “How much can you afford to invest? What’s your timeline? What are your goals? etc.”

I replied with answers best suited to the average investor: £25,000 to £50,000 with a 10 to 20-year horizon, targeting a mix of growth and income.

This is what it had to say.

A strategic, dividend-focused framework

Straight off the bat, ChatGPT highlighted the tax benefits of investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA. This is particularly important given dividend tax rates rise from 8.75% to 10.75% (basic rate) in April 2026.

It then outlined a conservative, well-balanced strategy of 60% quality FTSE 100 dividend stocks, 30% higher-yielders, and 10% cash reserves. The iShares UK Dividend ETF was also mentioned for those looking for simplified diversification. It also provided standard allocation guidelines: no sector exceeding 25% and no more than 6% in any single stock.

So far, so good.

But for quality Footise stocks, it named three finance picks: Legal & General, Phoenix Group, and M&G. That’s too concentrated for me — I’d mix it up with a utility like National Grid, or a well-established real estate investment trust (REIT).

For examples of higher-yielders, it picked another finance stock, Ashmore, and the renewable energy REIT Greencoat UK Wind.

Overall, a decent — albeit basic — strategy. Still, I can’t say I’d agree with the stock picks. When it comes to high-yielding mid-caps, there’s one stock I would consider before any others.

Defensive, inflation-linked income

Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR) owns critical retail and warehouse spaces rented to big name grocers like Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

With long, inflation-linked leases stretching into the low teens, it provides solid visibility on rising rents even as economic challenges linger. Plus, it’s defensive by nature: people always need to eat, and omnichannel grocery has proven resilient through thick and thin.

And the cherry on top is a meaty 7.7% yield, paid quarterly. Dividend growth is modest but consistent, ticking up 1%-2% annually, which fits nicely for a portfolio aiming for reliable passive income.

But as always, it’s not without risk. Dividend coverage is thin, with earnings only just covering them, and cash only covering 50%. This is not unusual for REITs, but still, it leaves slim margin for error. If rents stall or financing costs bite, a dividend cut isn’t off the cards.

But with eight years of uninterrupted payments and seven years of growth, I’m optimistic about its future.