Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 REITs yielding 4.9%+ to consider for passive income in 2026

2 REITs yielding 4.9%+ to consider for passive income in 2026

Some real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering amazing dividend yields at the moment. James Beard takes a close look at two of them.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tax rules mean real estate investment trusts (REITs) must return 90% of their relevant profit to shareholders in dividends each year. This means many are offering double-digit yields.

And with interest rates expected to fall in 2026, REITs could be well placed to increase their payouts further. Here are two interesting opportunities I believe are worth considering.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Super-duper

With seven years of consecutive dividend growth, Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) has a strong track record in rewarding shareholders. Based on amounts paid over the past year, the stock’s yielding 7.3%. However, this has to be set against a 20% fall in its share price since January 2021.

But I think the supermarket property sector’s a good one to invest in. Although shopping habits have changed, customers using click-and-collect services still have to visit a store. And home deliveries are picked from the shelves of physical stores.

With blue-chip tenants in the UK and France, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Carrefour, the risk of a customer going bust is unlikely. It now claims to have exposure to investment grade tenants of 75%. And with a WAULT (Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term) of 12 years, it has good visibility of its future income. Both these factors should help it continue to grow its dividend although, of course, there are no guarantees.

Also, the trust’s had a busy November and December buying more stores. This should help it increase future earnings and help it raise its impressive dividend further.

Applying logic

Tritax Big Box REIT has also been raising its payout. In cash terms, over the past 12 months, it’s paid shareholders 18.3% more than it did for its 2020 financial year. It’s now yielding 4.9%.

The trust claims to have the largest logistics investment and land development portfolio in the country. Its 100+ units (or boxes as they’re known) are occupied by some blue-chip tenants including Amazon and Ikea.

The stock trades at a 14% discount to its net asset value. But in a sign that investors are warming to the trust, the gap’s closed significantly over the past six months.

However, sentiment could change if interest rates stay higher for longer. That’s because, in common with most REITs, the trust generally borrows to buy properties. Not only would higher finance costs adversely affect its earnings but it’s likely to limit its ability to borrow more to fund further expansion. Also, the UK commercial property sector can be cyclical.

In its favour, it’s developing a large data centre near Heathrow to capitalise on growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. And e-commerce is also booming. In my opinion, with exposure to both of these — as well as its attractive dividend — Tritax Bigbox has lots going for it.

Final thought

According to the London Stock Exchange: “REITs are a great way of accessing the risks and rewards of holding property assets without having to own them directly”.  

I agree. Fortunately, there are over 40 to choose from, covering a range of sectors and types of property, many of which are offering high yields and attractive passive income opportunities.

James Beard has positions in Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, J Sainsbury Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Tesco Plc, and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My battle plan for the stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones see nothing to fear in a stock market crash, so long as investors have a strategy to turn…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 trusts I’m eyeing up for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer wants more global diversification in his Stocks and Shares ISA. Why does this pair of FTSE 250 investment…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

| John Fieldsend

Why are Greggs shares falling as the company seemingly goes from strength to strength? Our Foolish author looks into the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of just 7, is this the best value stock on the FTSE 100 today?

| James Beard

While looking for opportunities in value stocks, James Beard uncovered one that’s trading at a historically low earnings multiple. What’s…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK stocks to consider buying now with just £100?

| James Beard

These three UK stocks are among the most popular with investors right now. But is it a good idea to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

The Glencore share price is up 23% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out the sharp rise in the Glencore share price, but outlines why it might not represent a…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the experts say…

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy in 2026 to hold for the long term? Me too, and I'm finding experts turning…

Read more »