Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ big price drop, and whether it presents a passive income opportunity.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) looks like a potentially a strong passive income stock. Its price is down 22% over the past year, as operational challenges forced management to revise earnings expectations. Several factors drove the drop, most notably the delayed launch of a recently-acquired facility in Bedford, Ohio.

As a result, full operational efficiency has been pushed back to late 2027, with commercial revenue benefits now only arriving in 2028. So the question is, does today’s depressed price present an opportunity — or a value trap?

Valuation assessment

The falling price means Hikma now looks attractively undervalued, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 9.3. Add to this an above-average dividend yield of 4.1%, and the stock exhibits both income and value potential.

But the Bedford delay is just the tip of an iceberg, adding to a swathe of other issues. From guidance cuts and currency headwinds to higher costs amid US pricing pressure, Hikma has its work cut out if it hopes to recover.

Management’s therefore pursuing a multi-year turnaround strategy but results may take some time to materialise. 

My verdict?

Hikma may look cheap but I think it could still get cheaper. Investors buying now may find themselves underwater for another year or more. So when it comes to passive income, I think there are better options on the FTSE 100.

One I think is worth considering right now is Admiral Group (LSE: ADM). It’s down 17% from its 2025 high, leaving it with a relatively attractive forward P/E ratio of 12.7. What’s more, it’s estimated to be trading at 49% below fair value, using a discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

But its income potential is the real story. With a yield of 7.7% and over two decades of uninterrupted payments, it’s a dividend star. Earnings have compounded at an annualised rate of 30% over the past three years and its return on equity (ROE) is an eye-watering 65.4%.

Admittedly, its average 12-month price target growth of 14% is much lower than Hikma’s 40%, but the income reliability makes it the preferable choice, in my book.

It’s not a guaranteed payday though. As with any stock, there are risks. Recent earnings were temporarily inflated due to prior period reserve releases, essentially the result of cautious estimates from past years proving less costly than expected.

These are one-time accounting gains, not recurring profits. When these reserve releases dry up (as they inevitably do when markets normalise), reported earnings could drop sharply.

The bottom line

When looking closer, Hikma’s discount price may not be the best value opportunity today. While it’s still got strong recovery potential, it could be a while before investors see the benefit.

Admiral, on the other hand, while still carrying some valuation risk, has far stronger income potential. For long-term investors eyeing passive income, I think it’s a better stock to consider today.

But it’s not the only one. If you’re worried about the impact of global rate changes, stocks such as Unilever and National Grid have both defensive and income qualities.

As always, a highly-diversified portfolio offers the best chance to ride out volatility while still targeting reliable returns.

Mark Hartley has positions in Admiral Group Plc, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he's deployed the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the BAE share price and dividend in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has risen in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions have risen on the US capture of Venezuela's…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 looks risky, but I’m still buying this stock

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 looks both unusually concentrated and unusually expensive. That’s a bad combination, but are there still buying opportunities?

Read more »