Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 5,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

Buying 5,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

Vodafone has announced plans to increase its dividend in 2026. Is now the time to consider buying the telecoms group’s shares for passive income?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dividend on Vodafone’s (LSE:VOD) shares was cut by 40% in 2019 and then halved in 2024. But the group plans to increase its payout for its current financial year by 2.5%.

With plenty of FTSE 100 income stocks to choose from, it can sometimes be difficult to see the wood for the trees. But is it worth considering buying Vodafone’s shares? Let’s take a look.

A fallen giant

Given the group’s recent problems, it’s sometimes hard to believe that it was once the UK’s most valuable listed company. Today (13 January), it ranks 33rd. But there’s some evidence that a comeback is on the cards. Since the group released its half-year results on 11 November, its share price has risen nearly 15%.

Yet rather than focus on capital growth, I’m going to look at the stock’s potential for passive income. After all, the group used to have a double-digit dividend yield. Admittedly, following those significant cuts, its dividend is far less generous than it used to be. But a bit like its share price, things are changing.

As mentioned, the group says it expects to grow its dividend for the year ending 31 March 2026 (FY26) by 2.5%. If it does, it means its final payout for the year will be 2.37 euro cents (2.06p at current exchange rates) bringing its total payment for the year to 4.62 euro cents (4.01p). This implies a yield of 3.9%.

What does this mean?

On this basis, 5,000 Vodafone shares costing £5,089 today will receive £103 for the half-year, probably in August. And assuming they don’t sell their shares, shareholders will also be entitled to receive future payouts. Analysts are forecasting modest increases for FY27 and FY28. If they’re correct, the yield improves to 4.7%.

Of course, dividends can’t be guaranteed. Indeed, as we have seen, Vodafone’s a good example of this. Dividends are a distribution of profit to shareholders. If earnings fall, then it’s likely to call into question the sustainability of a company’s payout.

However, analysts are forecasting earnings to rise faster than the company’s dividend. By FY28, they’re expecting earnings per share to be 2.36 times the dividend. This could provide some comfort to income investors that recent cuts are unlikely to be repeated. In cash terms, 5,000 shares could earn £208 during the full year in dividends.

Financial yearForecast earnings per share (euro cents)Forecast dividend per share (euro cents)Forecast payout ratio (%)
FY268.224.5655
FY279.784.6748
FY2811.334.7942
Source: company website/FY = 31 March

Buyer beware

But these are forecasts, which could prove to be wide of the mark.

Germany remains the group’s biggest market but a change in law means landlords are no longer able to bundle TV contracts with tenancies. This has badly affected Vodafone. Although its FY26 half-year results disclosed 0.5% growth in Q2 service revenue in the country, it’s still losing customers.

Also, infrastructure in the industry is expensive. This could put pressure on the group to further increase its borrowings.

Final thoughts

Yet I believe a turnaround is under way. The group’s doing particularly well in Africa. As part of its growth plans, it recently announced its intention to take full control of Kenya’s largest telecoms operator.

Its half-year results revealed a 7.3% rise in total revenue and a 5.9% increase in EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, after leases). This suggest Vodafone’s on track to deliver the forecast growth in dividend and why income investors could consider the group’s shares.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargain stocks right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the UK stock market's best value shares? Here's a FTSE 250 share Royston Wild is hoping to add…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 growth share’s sinking! Is it a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop's share price has dropped again after releasing half-year trading numbers. Is the FTSE company a top dip-buy right…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares surge after Trump’s trillion-dollar gambit?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares were the FTSE 100's top risers after some big words from President Trump on the direction of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Close to decade highs, how much further can the Tesco share price rally?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent January trading update from the firm and explains why it bodes well for further gains…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At an all-time high, what might £1,000 put in the FTSE 100 now be worth in a year’s time?

| Christopher Ruane

After it rose by more than a fifth last year, what might 2026 hold in store for the FTSE 100…

Read more »