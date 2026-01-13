Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At £12.87, are Rolls-Royce shares still a slam-dunk buy?

At £12.87, are Rolls-Royce shares still a slam-dunk buy?

Rolls-Royce Holdings shares are flying high. Could the post-pandemic surge continue in 2026 or is there little value left in the stock?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rising in value over 10 times to £12.87 (as of pre-market-open 13 January), Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares have been the FTSE 100’s best performer since January 2021. As a result of this rally, some argue that the stock’s overpriced and likely to fall. Others point to a number of long-term opportunities that could drive the group’s shares higher. But which is more likely to be right?

Let’s take a look at both sides of the argument.

The bullish view…

In terms of what it does and where its customers are located, the group has a well-diversified business model. Although civil aviation remains its largest division, its two others are large enough to help spread operational risk. Indeed, had it not been for the group’s defence and power systems businesses, it might not have survived the pandemic.

RegionContribution to revenue 2024 (%)
North America31
Europe (excluding UK)21
Asia21
UK14
Middle East & Africa8
Others5
Total100
Source: company annual report 2024
DivisionUnderlying operating profit/(loss) 2024 (£m)
Civil Aerospace1,505
Defence644
Power Systems560
New Markets(177)
Corporate(68)
Total2,464
Source: company annual report 2024

Of course, not everyone likes the idea of investing in defence. But the uncertain world in which we live means Rolls-Royce is one of the beneficiaries of increased military spending. At 30 June 2025, the business unit had an order backlog of £18.8bn.

And its move into small modular reactors (SMRs) is going well, with orders confirmed from the Czech Republic and the UK. In addition, the group’s down to the last two in a competition to develop the technology in Sweden with Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. However, even if everything goes to plan, it won’t be until the 2030s before significant revenue is generated.

…and the bearish view

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting earnings per share for 2025 of 28.7p. This means the stock’s trading on an eye-watering 44.8 times expected earnings. Based on the consensus for 2028, this drops to 30. This is reasonable for a rapidly-growing technology stock but appears expensive for a long-established engineering group. Which is Rolls-Royce? Probably a hybrid of the two. This makes establishing a fair valuation even more difficult.

A lofty earnings multiple makes a share price correction likely should earnings fall below expectations. This will be next tested in February, when the group’s scheduled to release its 2025 results. And the forecast dividend yield of just 0.7% is unlikely to appeal to income investors. There are plenty of other more generous dividend payers out there to choose from.

What do analysts think? Well, they have a 12-month price target is £12.50, which suggests the shares are reasonably priced. However, this is only looking 12 months ahead. In my opinion, successful investing is about taking a long term view.

My thoughts

Although I don’t think shareholders are going to see the same level of gains over the next five years as they have over the past five, I still think the stock’s one to consider. All of the group’s three principal markets look well positioned to continue growing and, looking further ahead, the SMR programme could add significantly to earnings.

Also, the firm announced its intention to return to the narrowbody aircraft engine market which, given its much larger size, could be even more lucrative than its existing aviation business with its sole focus on bigger aircraft.

For these reasons I think Rolls-Royce shares are worth considering although I reckon there are plenty of others that deserve a look too.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargain stocks right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the UK stock market's best value shares? Here's a FTSE 250 share Royston Wild is hoping to add…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 growth share’s sinking! Is it a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop's share price has dropped again after releasing half-year trading numbers. Is the FTSE company a top dip-buy right…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares surge after Trump’s trillion-dollar gambit?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares were the FTSE 100's top risers after some big words from President Trump on the direction of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Close to decade highs, how much further can the Tesco share price rally?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent January trading update from the firm and explains why it bodes well for further gains…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At an all-time high, what might £1,000 put in the FTSE 100 now be worth in a year’s time?

| Christopher Ruane

After it rose by more than a fifth last year, what might 2026 hold in store for the FTSE 100…

Read more »