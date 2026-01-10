Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £500 buys 67 shares in this 7.4%-yielding income stock!

£500 buys 67 shares in this 7.4%-yielding income stock!

Got a small lump sum? Here’s one potentially overlooked FTSE 100 income stock offering a substantial dividend yield that keeps getting bigger!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even after delivering its strongest return since 2009, the FTSE 100 is still home to a long list of high-yielding income stocks for investors to capitalise on. And among these stands Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) – an evolving insurance giant paying 7.36% in dividends today.

That’s more than double the 2.96% offered by its parent index. And looking at its current share price, investing just £500 is enough to buy roughly 67 shares, unlocking a £36.65 passive income in the process.

So is this a screaming buy in January?

The bull case

Higher interest rates have sent massive tailwinds throughout the financial sector. And for insurance and retirement saving experts like Phoenix, it’s paved the way for impressive earnings growth that fuelled ever-increasing dividends.

In fact, Phoenix is on track to deliver 10 consecutive years of payout hikes later this year. And what’s more, despite its high yield, the company’s still generating 1.65 times more underlying operating cash flow than it is paying out to shareholders as per its latest results.

To top things off, its regulatory solvency ratios sit comfortably ahead of required thresholds, while management continues to progress towards its target of £250m of annualised savings by the end of this year. In other words, not only is the yield high, but this income stock apparently has the financials to keep it that way.

Its fortress balance sheet, paired with continued strong tailwinds within the pension de-risking market, creates multi-year cash flow visibility. But at the same time, it also opens the door to new expansion opportunities as Phoenix enters the next chapter of its journey under the new brand of Standard Life in March.

So far, for income investors, this stock looks like a screaming buy. But if the financials are so strong and the future so bright, why aren’t more investors rushing to buy shares?

Beware of the hidden risks

While the company’s fundamentals look strong right now, that doesn’t guarantee they’ll remain that way forever. And several institutional analysts have begun flagging concerns about the wider insurance sector as we enter 2026.

The company remains extremely sensitive to changes in interest rates. And with the Bank of England expected to cut rates even further throughout this year, the gold rush in annuities should start to dry up, especially as competitors are all striving to secure the largest slice of the pie.

Yet even if interest rates remain stable, that too could cause problems. If the UK falls into a recession, businesses will likely seek to preserve as much cash as possible, harming demand for further pension de-risking activity. Even individual personal pensions could see lower activity as households prioritise mortgages during a recessionary environment.

Put simply, while Phoenix Group has demonstrated an impressive knack for execution, the company remains exposed to significant macroeconomic risks beyond management’s control.

With that in mind, this 7.4%-yielding income stock is definitely worth a closer look, but only for investors who are comfortable with the elevated risk. The good news is that, for more conservative investors, there are plenty of other income stocks in the FTSE 100 to explore.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »