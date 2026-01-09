Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

This writer’s portfolio’s had a great start to the year but which FTSE 100 stock in his SIPP portfolio is he starting to get a bit worried about?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) portfolios have started 2026 strongly. Some holdings are up by double digits, which is a pleasant surprise.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on, and why one FTSE 100 stock has started to make me uneasy.

Big portfolio moves

One strong stock market trade at the start of 2026 has been artificial intelligence (AI). Rising AI-led demand is creating a shortage in memory chips, pushing up prices.

I don’t own any of these memory chip stocks, but my SIPP holding in leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has risen 8.7%.

Meanwhile, my largest holding, MercadoLibre, has jumped 8.2%, largely off the back of Venezuela developments. It operates Latin America’s largest e-commerce marketplace, and could now theoretically re-enter Venezuela (if the government embraces capitalism).

Even one of my worst-ever stock picks — mRNA vaccine maker Moderna — has joined the party. It’s up 15% so far this year (though it’s still too deeply in the red for me).

Up 11%, BlackRock World Mining Trust continues to benefit from rocketing gold and copper prices, building on its 73% surge last year.

A newer position — premium sportswear brand On Holding — has increased 9%.

Booming defence shares

Another trend my portfolio’s benefitting from is a sharp rise in defence stocks. This has been sparked by events in Venezuela and elsewhere, with President Trump now calling for US military spending to rise massively to $1.5trn in 2027.

As such, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce are up 19.7% and 10.3% respectively, year to date. BAE sources nearly half its revenue from the US.

My third-largest holding, Axon Enterprise, has also benefitted, rising almost 8% as it has some defence-related revenue. 

A smaller holding — electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation — could also benefit from higher military spending. It has a deal to supply the US Department of Defense with aircraft. As such, its stock has risen 15.5% in 2026.

I’m getting worried

While I’m happy with this start, I’m obviously not counting my chickens after just one week. AI and defence stocks could quickly pull back, and not all my shares are up (Roblox is down 10% and in freefall).

One holding from the FTSE 100 I’ve been worrying about is Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH). The company makes and distributes Coca-Cola brands across multiple European and African countries, from “the West Coast of Ireland to the tropics of Nigeria“.

The stock has jumped 42% in the past 12 months, driven by solid operational performance.

So what’s my concern? Well, most of the company’s revenue comes from soft drinks, and I fear sales of these could increasingly be impacted by GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

Multiple clinical studies show these treatments can reduce sweet cravings, which could theoretically include sugary drinks (and possibly even their taste, making them appear more metallic).

As daily Wegovy pills become cheaper and available to countless millions more people over the next decade, including in emerging markets, I worry this could hurt sales growth.

Admittedly, Coca-Cola HBC also sells water and coffee, and doesn’t have a large snacks business. The stock’s inexpensive. So I don’t see any immediate danger.

Still, I fear it could eventually suffer a similar fate to Diageo. As such, I’ll be keeping Coca-Cola HBC on a tight leash, while exploring other FTSE 100 opportunities.

Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise, BAE Systems, BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc, Coca-Cola Hbc Ag, Joby Aviation, MercadoLibre, Moderna, On Holding, Roblox, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Axon Enterprise, BAE Systems, Diageo Plc, MercadoLibre, Moderna, On Holding, Roblox, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 brilliant passive income stocks for an ISA in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for some FTSE 100 dividend stocks to generate a second income from his ISA,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation. That grabs this writer's attention, but will he be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in sensational Barclays shares 3 months ago is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the recent performance of Barclay shares, and discusses whether they can continue to make…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £2,027 monthly passive income in 2027?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how regular investing can help build a high-and-rising passive income for retirement from a portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock poised for a big recovery in 2026? Let’s discuss

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall looks at a recognisable FTSE 250 dividend stock which is under pressure but showing signs of…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Glencore share price jumps 8% on Rio Tinto merger talks – copper is the real story

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price is up on Rio Tinto talks headlines. Here’s what investors should know about copper, coal exposure,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

For a £10,000 passive income from dividends, how much would you need to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

To earn a five figure passive income each year from owning dividend shares, just what would it take? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
US Stock

Why this Dow Jones stock could sneakily outperform the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks across the pond to the Dow Jones constituents and points out a healthcare company that he thinks…

Read more »