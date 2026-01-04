Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How little is £3k invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago worth today?

How little is £3k invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago worth today?

After a brilliant run, Tesco shares appear to have run out of steam. Harvey Jones examines whether pressure on the FTSE 100 stock is going to build in 2026.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors in Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have nothing to complain about. No taking them back to the shop, they’ve been a terrific buy.

The FTSE 100 company is a solid, established blue-chip, offering solid growth prospects and steady dividend income. Investors don’t expect fireworks, yet lately they’ve got them. The Tesco share price has soared 97% over three years and continued the momentum in 2025, up almost 20%.

Even more impressively, it did this at a time when the grocery sector was under the cosh. Inflation and the cost-of-living crisis drove up Tesco’s input costs, which it had to pass on to consumers who were already feeling the squeeze. Post-pandemic supply chain challenges lingered, while German arrivistes Aldi and Lidl continue to snap at its heels. 

FTSE 100 surprise package

The big supermarkets also had to swallow a large hike to their National Insurance contributions in April, and an inflation-busting increase to the minimum wage. Tesco employs more than 300,000 people. The extra tax bill will total £1bn over four years. Plus there’s another supermarket price war going on, this one started by struggling Asda.

There have been some positives, with wages finally rising, allowing people to spend a bit more. As the UK’s biggest grocer, with a market share of just over 28%, Tesco has pricing power. More than 20 million households hold the Tesco ClubCard.

Tesco has recovered brilliantly since losing its way under Philip Clarke, who departed in 2014, with current CEO Ken Murphy building on the work done by turnaround specialist Dave Lewis.

Yet lately, I’ve been wary. With the price-to-earnings ratio nudging 16, the catch-up process is surely over. Surely Tesco shares can’t keep growing at this speed?

This stock has slipped

Now there’s been a hiccup. Over the last three months, Tesco shares have fallen 2.25%. That would have reduced a £10,000 investment to £9,775. Of course, shares go up and down all the time, and that’s not exactly a big dip, but it does reflect my concerns. And I’m not the only one who thinks Tesco has to slow from here.

In December, broker Jefferies downgraded it from Hold to Buy. It did lift its price target by 10p to 450p, but that failed to ignite excitement. Today, Tesco shares trade at 443p. The broker spotted a mismatch between optimistic like-for-like sales forecasts and today’s “more muted spending environment”.

Consensus forecasts are more optimistic, producing a one-year price forecast of 482p, 9.02% higher than today. With a forecast yield of 3.24% in 2026, that’s a total return of 12.26%, which would turn a £10,000 investment into £11,226. That’s not bad. Just not as good as before.

As the incumbent, Tesco is under constant pressure from hungry rivals. Its profit margins are already pared to the bone at 3.9%, while it has less room for growth after pulling back on overseas operations.

The shares, with a long-term view, still look good to go. But investors might wait for a lower entry point before they consider buying them today.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »