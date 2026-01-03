Member Login
3 UK stocks to consider buying for reliable dividend income in 2026

These three dividend stocks could deliver consistent income in the years ahead as well as some capital gains, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate income. However, if the goal is reliable income, it can pay to be selective when picking shares as some have better payout track records than others.

Here, I’m going to highlight three UK stocks that are reliable dividend payers. Could they be worth considering for 2026 and beyond?

The high yielder

First up, we have a high-yielder, M&G (LSE: MNG). It’s a leading savings and insurance company that has millions of customers worldwide.

This company has paid a dividend every year since 2020, shortly after it was split off from Prudential. Currently, the yield is about 7.5% – miles higher than the Footsie average.

One thing I like about this company from an investment perspective is that it looks well-placed from several long-term trends. Some examples include the rising focus on retirement saving and the increasing focus on private markets investments.

I also like the fact that the share price is on the up. If this trend stays in place, there could be some gains on offer too.

Of course, this company does operate in a very competitive industry and is up against some much larger players. All things considered though, I believe the shares are worth a look.

A defensive dividend growth stock

The next stock I want to highlight is Coke bottling partner Coca Cola HBC (LSE: CCH). This one’s a little more defensive in nature. Whereas financial services can be volatile at times, demand for soft drinks tends to remain pretty stable throughout the economic cycle.

This company’s paid a dividend every year since 2016. Currently, the yield’s about 3.2%.

What I like about this stock, aside from its defensive qualities, is that the dividend’s rising at a rapid rate. Since the first one in 2016, the payout’s risen from 40 euro cents per share to €1.03 per share.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the dividend to keep rising. It’s worth noting that the dividend coverage ratio (the ratio of earnings to dividends) is over two so there’s plenty of space for growth.

In the long run, a risk here is changing consumer tastes and preferences. However, I don’t think demand for Coke’s suddenly going to drop off so I believe the shares are worth considering.

The long-term hero

Finally, we have orthopaedics company Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.). This is a company with a really impressive dividend track record. Believe it or not, it’s paid a dividend every year since 1937. At present the yield’s about 2.8%.

Now, compared to some other Footsie stocks, the yield’s a little underwhelming. But in terms of total returns (gains plus income), I see a lot of potential here.

Right now, this stock looks undervalued. As a result, analysts see the potential for double-digit share price gains over the next year or so.

If the stock was to rise by that amount, investors could be looking at attractive returns. There are no guarantees it will, of course – the company will need to generate solid growth in the near term to see its share price rise, and it may not.

Recently however, it unveiled a new growth strategy so I’m optimistic about its prospects. I think it could do well in 2026 and is worthy of further research.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential, Cola-Cola Company, and Smith & Nephew. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

