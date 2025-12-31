Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the crashed Diageo share price rebound 63% in 2026?

Will the crashed Diageo share price rebound 63% in 2026?

Diageo’s share price has collapsed by more than a third since 1 January. But these brokers expect the FTSE 100 share to bounce back in 2026. Can it?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Landlady greets regular at real ale pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Let’s not beat around the bush. 2025 has proved an utterly disastrous year for Diageo (LSE:DGE) and its share price. Down 37% since 1 January, the Guinness manufacturer’s shares have pushed deeper into a long-term slump.

And a tough outlook for the alcoholic drinks market suggests more pain could be to come. Or could it? A look at the average share price forecasts of City brokers suggests a sharp recovery’s on the horizon.

Twenty two brokers currently offer ratings on the FTSE 100 company. Their average 12-month price target is £20.47 per share, up 29% from today’s £15.88.

But one especially bullish analyst thinks Diageo can reach for the stars, predicting a share price of £25.95. That represents a 63% premium to current levels. So what could supercharge Diageo shares in the new year?

Market pressures

Diageo’s price slump has come as consumers have trimmed spending on non-essentials. Alcoholic drinks never used to fall into this category. But amid growing teetotalism among Gen Z’ers, and older people also reducing what they drink, cutting out booze isn’t the chore it used to be.

Diageo’s pivot towards premium drinks in recent years hasn’t helped it in this climate either. But its woes aren’t just about people having less money in their pocket. People are also consuming less alcohol as the healthy living trend accelerates. In this respect, the boom in weight-loss jabs like Ozempic isn’t helping Diageo’s case.

Reflecting this, the business cut guidance last month after sales failed to grow last quarter. It now expects organic net sales to be “flat to slightly down” this financial year (to June 2026), reflecting pressures in the US and China.

What could drive a recovery?

But with economic conditions improving in key markets, could Diageo’s sales rev back into life? I’m quietly optimistic they can.

Critically for the company, US economic growth smashed forecasts in Q3, hitting two-year highs of 4.3%. Diageo makes roughly 40% of revenues from North American drinkers, so this could be a big deal.

Sales volumes could also benefit in the US (and further afield) if, as widely expected, central banks continue trimming interest rates.

I’m also encouraged by Diageo’s early attempts to adapt to changing consumer tastes. The rollout of Guinness 0.0 has surpassed all expectations, with sales rising by double-digit percentages last year. It’s no surprise then, that the firm’s rapidly expanding its portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks.

It’s also important to stress that drinkers in Diageo’s emerging markets aren’t turning their back on alcohol. The outlook here remains bright for drinks makers — Grand View Research expects Asia Pacific to drive average annual growth of 8.4% in the global drinks market to 2033.

Is Diageo a Buy?

Under the leadership of recovery specialist Dave Lewis, I’m optimistic we could see a turnaround take shape from next year. I expect the company’s new chief to unleash bold changes — from accelerating cost-cutting to divesting underperforming brands — that could also rekindle investor demand for Diageo shares.

The FTSE stock currently commands a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2 times. This is a multi-year low, and it could provide the platform for Diageo’s share price to surge if news flow begins to indeed improve.

On balance, I think it’s a top recovery stock to consider.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

2 ideas for a SIPP or ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks for an ISA or SIPP portfolio? Our writer thinks a FTSE 100 defence giant and fallen pharma…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying this stock at $13 be like investing in Tesla in 2011?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock went on to make early investors a literal fortune. Our writer sees some interesting similarities with this eVTOL…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Lloyds share price could keep climbing in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Out of 18 analysts, 11 rate Lloyds a Buy, even after the share price has had its best year for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Considering these UK shares could help an investor on the road to a million-pound portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several sectors where he believes long-term gains could be found, and filters them down to specific…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

Martin Lewis is embracing stock investing, but I think he missed a key point

| Jon Smith

It's great that Martin Lewis is talking about stocks, writes Jon Smith, but he feels he's missed a trick by…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This 8% yield could be a great addition to a portfolio of dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don't usually make for great passive income investments. But dividend investors should consider shares in this under-the-radar UK…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this 9.71% dividend yield might be a rare passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

This REIT offers a 9.71% dividend yield from a portfolio with high occupancy, long leases, and strong rent collection from…

Read more »

Portsmouth, England, June 2018, Portsmouth port in the late evening
Investing Articles

A 50% discount to NAV makes this REIT’s 9.45% dividend yield impossible for me to ignore

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in this UK REIT could be worth much more than the stock market is giving them…

Read more »