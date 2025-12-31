Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This 8% yield could be a great addition to a portfolio of dividend shares

This 8% yield could be a great addition to a portfolio of dividend shares

Penny stocks don’t usually make for great passive income investments. But dividend investors should consider shares in this under-the-radar UK REIT.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think dividend investors should look closely at shares in Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE). There’s an 8% yield on offer and the firm’s leases have a very long time to run.

With a market value of just over £50m and shares priced at 73.9p, this is a penny stock. But it could well be worth considering for anyone looking for steady passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Long-term passive income

Alternative Income REIT owns a portfolio of around 20 properties. These include a retail park in the Midlands, a block of flats in Salford, and a power station near where I grew up.

Most REITs tend to specialise in a particular industry or property type. But having a mix of assets provides some protection against cyclical ups and downs in any given sector.

What they have in common though, is long tenancies. The average time to first break in its leases is 15 years, which should mean a decade and a half of steady rental income.

Leases tend to have inflation-linked increases built in, so there’s protection on that front as well. So the obvious question is what could stop investors getting a stress-free 8% dividend?

Risks

One thing to note is that the Alternative Income REIT’s average debt maturity is around five years. That means it’s much shorter than the average lease expiry. 

This creates a duration risk – the firm will almost certainly have to refinance its borrowings well before its leases are up for renewal. And the danger is that interest rates might be higher. In that situation, the company will end up paying more on its debts. But it won’t be able to renegotiate its leases to offset the higher costs for another 10 years or so.

That’s a common risk with REITs in general, but it’s particularly significant in Alternative Income REIT’s case. The longer leases mean the gap’s wider than with most companies.

Valuation

The big question for investors is whether or not the risks are adequately reflected in the share price. And there’s a decent case for thinking they are. The stock currently trades 12% below its net asset value. That arguably means investors are getting a discount in exchange for the potential refinancing risk that comes with the company. 

Obviously, that depends on the firm’s assets being valued accurately in the calculation of their value. But with long-term income that looks relatively predictable, this should be the case.

In other words, investors might see an increase in interest payments (or they might not). With an 8% yield though, they should still be set for a very good return even if debt costs go up.

Diversification

I think Alternative Income REIT’s a worthy candidate for dividend investors to consider. Its long leases mean the risk of vacant properties is lower than it is elsewhere in the industry.

That should give it an advantage when it comes to stability, especially in an economic downturn. Anyone seeking to collect an 8% dividend for the next 15 years should take a closer look.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

2 ideas for a SIPP or ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks for an ISA or SIPP portfolio? Our writer thinks a FTSE 100 defence giant and fallen pharma…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying this stock at $13 be like investing in Tesla in 2011?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock went on to make early investors a literal fortune. Our writer sees some interesting similarities with this eVTOL…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Lloyds share price could keep climbing in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Out of 18 analysts, 11 rate Lloyds a Buy, even after the share price has had its best year for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Considering these UK shares could help an investor on the road to a million-pound portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several sectors where he believes long-term gains could be found, and filters them down to specific…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

Martin Lewis is embracing stock investing, but I think he missed a key point

| Jon Smith

It's great that Martin Lewis is talking about stocks, writes Jon Smith, but he feels he's missed a trick by…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this 9.71% dividend yield might be a rare passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

This REIT offers a 9.71% dividend yield from a portfolio with high occupancy, long leases, and strong rent collection from…

Read more »

Portsmouth, England, June 2018, Portsmouth port in the late evening
Investing Articles

A 50% discount to NAV makes this REIT’s 9.45% dividend yield impossible for me to ignore

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in this UK REIT could be worth much more than the stock market is giving them…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top-notch growth shares I want in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

What do a world-famous tech giant and a fast-growing rocket maker have in common? This writer wants them both in…

Read more »