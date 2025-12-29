Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs: is this FTSE 250 stock about to crash again in 2026?

Greggs: is this FTSE 250 stock about to crash again in 2026?

After this FTSE 250 stock crashed in 2025, our writer wonders if it will do the same in 2026. Or whether it might be worth checking out?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE:GRG) stock fell off a cliff in the FTSE 250 in 2025. Indeed, according to my data provider, only 14 mid-cap shares out of 250 dropped by more.

However, Greggs also ends the year as the UK’s most-shorted stock. So, sophisticated investors like hedge funds are betting that there will be more pain ahead for shareholders in 2026.

Might Greggs crash again? Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Already cheap

One thing Greggs has been hit by is falling like-for-like (LFL) sales over the past year. While part of this is surely down to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, that alone probably doesn’t explain why it’s the UK’s most-shorted stock.

After all, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now less than 13, a multi-year low. And while things are tough, LFL sales were up 1.5% in the third quarter, and management reiterated full-year guidance (ie, no sudden deterioration).

So, there’s clearly something else going on here, in my opinion. And I think it can be summarised by the following quote from Morgan Stanley.

GLP-1 drugs are reshaping the landscape for obesity treatment and may be influencing consumer habits, especially around diet and alcohol. Their growing adoption may have far-reaching implications not only for individual health, but also for entire industries connected to food and beverages.
Morgan Stanley, October 2025

Studies suggest GLP-1 users buy fewer high-calorie, processed snack foods, especially sugary treats. Processed food and sugary snacks? That is exactly the sort of thing that Greggs is famous for.

Millions more people in the UK are expected to take GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Wegovy in future. If I were a hedge fund looking for a UK stock to bet against, based on this trend, I would certainly consider Greggs. It was one reason why I sold it a year ago.

Daily pills incoming

In the summer, Greggs’ management addressed these concerns, admitting the firm was adapting by rolling out more protein-led options and snacks (smaller portions).

Did short sellers see this as a red flag? An admission that Greggs’ core business of high-calorie pastries is potentially under threat? 

If so, then Novo Nordisk‘s recent announcement that a daily Wegovy pill has been approved by the FDA is only likely to add to their bearishness. It’s expected to launch in early January 2026, while rival Eli Lilly‘s version could be on the market soon after.

These GLP-1 pills are set to be much more affordable, expanding the total addressable market significantly. And it’s likely they’ll be on these shores before the end of 2026.

[An oral GLP-1 pill] is a game-changer for users who prefer pills over injections. As more oral treatments hit the shelves, we expect user adoption to increase, broadening the reach of GLP-1 therapies.
Morgan Stanley

Could Greggs crash again?

Clearly then, the rise of GLP-1s presents a theoretical risk to sales at Greggs. However, people still need to eat when they’re out and about on these drugs, and I suspect sales will prove far more durable long term than 2025’s share price performance suggests. 

Given the low valuation, I don’t see another crash on the horizon. Indeed, with a 4.1% dividend yield on offer, I actually think Greggs is a contrarian stock to consider buying at current levels. 

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Meet the ex-penny share up 109% that has topped Rolls-Royce and Nvidia in 2025

| Ben McPoland

The share price of this investment trust has gone from pennies to above £1 over the past couple of years.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks for me to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

With most dividend stocks with 6.5% yields, there's a problem with the underlying business. But LondonMetric Property is a rare…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 the year to consider buying oil stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The time to buy cyclical stocks is when they're out of fashion with investors. And that looks to be the…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m skipping a Cash ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Putting money into a Cash ISA can feel safe. But in 2026 and beyond, that comfort could come at a…

Read more »

US Stock

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesla share price could outperform Nvidia in 2026, with this result!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the performance of the Tesla share price against Nvidia stock and compares his view for next year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7%+ yields! Here are 3 major UK dividend share forecasts for 2026 and beyond

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley checks forecasts and considers the long-term passive income potential of three of the UK's most popular dividend shares.

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top ETFs to consider for an ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different ETFs -- one set to ride the global robotics boom, the other offering a juicy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 35% in 2 months! Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has plunged in recent weeks, losing a third of its market value despite surging sales. Is this EV…

Read more »