12.5% dividend yield! Could buying this FTSE 250 stock earn me massive passive income?

This FTSE 250 stock looks like a rare and outstanding passive income opportunity. But is the 12.5% dividend yield too good to be true?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250‘s filled with dividend-paying stocks offering chunky payouts. And right now, Foresight Solar Fund (LSE:FSFL) stands out as one of the most generous, with a yield stretching to 12.5%!

At this rate, that means for every £1,000 invested, shareholders could earn £125 in passive income. So is this a screaming buy, or is it too good to be true?

The struggles of energy infrastructure

Foresight Solar’s a bit of a complicated business. But in simplified terms, it owns and manages a portfolio of solar farms scattered across the UK, Spain, and Australia, selling its green electricity to local energy suppliers.

Like many renewable energy stocks, Foresight’s found navigating a higher interest rate environment significantly more challenging, with the valuation of its assets dragged down.

This headwind’s only been amplified by the downward shift in long-term power price forecasts. To make matters worse, renewable subsidies are also at risk of being adjusted to be far less generous, adding even more pressure to the business.

Combined, these headwinds have dragged the group’s net asset value down by almost 10% across the first six months of 2025. And with investor sentiment on renewables souring, the share price has suffered an even bigger 20% tumble since.

However, despite these challenges, dividends have continued to flow to shareholders. In fact, they’re actually on track to deliver 11 years of consecutive payout hikes. And when mixing a growing dividend with a falling share price, the yield’s been pushed into double-digit territory.

So with the damage seemingly already baked into the share price, is this secretly a buying opportunity?

Capitalising on uncertainty

Even after the group’s net asset value tumbled, the stock still trades at a pretty extreme 36.6% discount. This is a clear reflection of the uncertainty surrounding the renewable energy sector in 2025. Yet it’s something management’s already aiming to take advantage of through a share buyback programme.

What’s more, when digging into the firm’s actual cash flows, Foresight’s earnings continue to cover shareholder dividends, funding its substantial yield despite all the pessimism. And with interest rates steadily being cut, the pressure from its outstanding debts is slowly being alleviated, helping boost its dividend coverage even more.

A risk worth taking?

Despite robust cash flows, I can’t help but wonder if Foresight’s yield is nothing more than a siren’s song. With renewable subsidies being reviewed and expected to be cut, the group’s current cash flows could soon prove insufficient to maintain its current payout.

Given its steep share price discount, it’s possible that investors are being overly pessimistic. But with no clear catalysts to rebuild sentiment, the risks surrounding this FTSE 250 stock seem far too great for my tastes. Instead, I think there are far better dividend opportunities to explore elsewhere.