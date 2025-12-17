Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See what £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is worth today…

See what £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is worth today…

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stunning performance of the FTSE 100, but says he’s having a lot more fun targeting stocks than simply tracking the index.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 has been a strong year for the FTSE 100 and wider UK stock market. Investors who piled into UK shares a year ago have been well rewarded.

I’ve been sent research by Fidelity International, which shows UK equities rising 19.96% this year. That’s almost double the return from the US stock market, which rose just 10.32%.

The UK market isn’t quite the world’s top performer. That crown belongs to emerging market equities, which surged 24.9%. Still, the result is impressive, and builds on last year’s 10.93% gain. Too many have written off the UK market. They’re the losers.

UK shares pay generous dividends, and once they’re included, the total return climbs to 22%. So £10,000 invested in a UK tracker would now be worth £12,200. Not bad for a single year.

FTSE 100 is flying

Personally, I prefer to purchase individual FTSE 100 stocks. That way, I hope to beat the index over time. This isn’t for everyone, as single stocks can be more volatile, but I think the potential rewards are worth it. And it’s a lot more fun than simply buying a tracker too, especially when those shares climb (not so much fun when they fall, which they do).

Stock picking can also deliver far more income than the 3.1% yield on the FTSE 100 as a whole. One of my best all-rounders this year is wealth manager M&G. Its shares have grown 38.6% plus a meaty trailing yield of 7.3%. That’s a total return of 45.9%, which would have turned £10,000 into £14,590.

It’s far from alone. I also hold Rolls-Royce Holdings, which is up another 90% this year. That would have turned £10k into £19,000. Shares in the aircraft engine maker have rocketed an astonishing 1,081% in three years. That would have turned £10k into £118,100, transforming the retirement prospects of the lucky investor.

Beating the benchmark

The overall top FTSE 100 performer of 2025 so far is Fresnillo, up 330% as gold demand rockets. I don’t own it and wouldn’t consider buying after such a run. Markets move in cycles and momentum can reverse. At the other end of the scale, media giant WPP has crashed 62%.

My shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) have done very nicely. They’re up roughly 72% this year and offer a trailing yield of 3.35%. Combined, that would have turned £10,000 into £17,535.

Like its fellow FTSE 10 banks, Lloyds took years to recover from the financial crisis. It now looks fighting fit. In full-year 2024, it generated profits of around £4.5bn, despite setting aside £1.15bn to cover compensation claims for motor finance mis-selling.

Lloyds shares have bounced back

Lloyds still lifted dividends by roughly 15% and rewarded investors with a £1.7bn share buyback. The valuation looks reasonable too, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15, just below the index average of 17.

Some Motley Fool colleagues are wary of Lloyds after such a strong run, worrying about a slowing UK economy and pressure from falling interest rates on bank margins. Still, with a long-term view, I think it’s still worth considering for those seeking income and growth. There are plenty more FTSE 100 shares with attractive potential out there. And I’ll be targeting them, rather than buying a boring old tracker.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Time to start preparing for a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been an uneven year on stock markets. This writer is not trying to time the next stock market crash…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s had a great 2025. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees an argument for Nvidia stock's positive momentum to continue -- and another for the share price to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how someone could aim to turn that into a £10,958 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Earning a second income doesn't necessarily mean doing more work. Christopher Ruane highlights one long-term approach based on owning dividend…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a FTSE 100 value stock that he used to consider boring, but has been surprisingly volatile lately.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

| Alan Oscroft

With the Vodafone turnaround strategy progressing, strong cash flow forecasts could be the key share price driver for the next…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to aim for a £2,500 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says many investors overlook the value of a SIPP in building a second income for later life, and…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Move over Lloyds, are Barclays shares the ones to go for in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

As we head into 2026 with inflation and interest rates set to fall, what does the banking outlook offer for…

Read more »