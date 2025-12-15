Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for a discounted cash flow on the Rolls-Royce share price. Here’s what it said…

I asked ChatGPT for a discounted cash flow on the Rolls-Royce share price. Here’s what it said…

Out of curiosity, James Beard used artificial intelligence software to see whether it thinks the Rolls-Royce share price is fairly stated.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the hotly debated topics in the world of investing at the moment is whether the Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) share price is overpriced. Many analysts prepare discounted cash flow (DCF) forecasts to answer questions like these and to determine their 12-month share price targets.

But there’s a lot of number crunching involved and it can be quite time consuming, which is why I recently asked ChatGPT to do the work for me and give an opinion as to what the Rolls-Royce share price should be.

Let’s see what it came up with.

Devil in the detail

The software’s starting point was free cash flow (FCF) in 2025 of £3bn, growing by 5% a year through until 2030 and then 2% annually thereafter.

Based on the estimates of analysts, this looks to be on the conservative side. It implies FCF of £3.48bn in 2028 compared to their £4.64bn forecast. If the software’s right, it won’t reach £4.64bn until 2034, six years later.    

ChatGPT used a discount rate of 9% given “moderate business risk”. A small change here and the outcome will be very different. However, discounting the forecast cash flows is necessary to reflect the concept that £1 received in, for example, a year’s time is worth less than it is today.

What did it say?

Based on these assumptions, ChatGPT’s valuation for Rolls-Royce was £50bn-£52bn, compared to the group’s current (15 December) market cap of approximately £93bn. In other words, it reckons the group’s shares are massively overvalued, by around 80%.

Can investors be so wrong? And what about the analysts? They have a 12-month share price target of £12.50 compared to the current price of £11.

For comparison — and as an illustration of how different inputs can produce significantly different results — the software noted two other estimates (£12.95 and £5.46) made by third-parties. Indeed, using a 7% discount rate in its own calculation would have increased the valuation by another £15bn or so.

Rather unhelpfully, ChatGPT concluded: “Depending on the input assumptions, valuations diverge — from modestly undervalued to substantially overvalued.”

On this basis, the exercise seems rather pointless.

What now?

So where does this leave us? Given that DCF calculations are fraught with difficulties, I’m going to take a high-level view of the prospects for the group’s three divisions.

In its civil aerospace business, revenue and earnings are likely to be boosted by the anticipated increase in global passenger and freight traffic. As well as having lucrative maintenance contracts, Rolls-Royce earns money whenever its engines are in the air. Unfortunately, we live in an increasingly dangerous world. But the group’s defence division should benefit. Finally, its power systems arm should grow as a result of the need for more data centres.

Of course, there are risks. The pandemic demonstrated the group’s vulnerability to a downturn in the aviation industry. And based on their current earnings multiple, the group’s shares are valued close to historical — and sector — highs.

But as long as the group continues to grow rapidly, I suspect very few investors are going to look too deeply at its discounted cash flows. On reflection, I think it’s operating in three industries that have excellent long-term prospects. This means I still think the group’s shares are worth considering even though they have been on an amazing rally lately.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the BT share price surge by 100% in 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The BT share price has started to rally as the telecoms business approaches a crucial inflection point that could see…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in these income shares unlocks a £712 passive income overnight

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These FTSE 100 income shares have some of the highest yields in the stock market that are backed by actual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These FTSE shares crashed in 2025… what now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Anyone who bought these FTSE shares at the start of 2025 is probably kicking themselves right now. But after falling…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could climb in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

S&P 500 stocks continue to deliver strong returns for shareholders even as economic conditions remain soft, but can this market…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

12.4% yield and 36% undervalued! Is it time to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This energy infrastructure enterprise now has one of the highest yields in the FTSE 250 with one of the biggest…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the strong IAG share price surge 69% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has been one of the FTSE 100's best performers this year. Royston Wild considers if it might…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 CEO just spent £1m buying 30,000 shares!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Company insiders of this FTSE 100 investing giant have been ‘buying the dip’ with almost £5m worth of shares purchased…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With a 10-year annualised return of 26%, this growth stock could be too good to ignore

| Mark Hartley

With consistent demand for its products, Diploma has managed to achieve average returns far above most other FTSE 100 stocks.…

Read more »