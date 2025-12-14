Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

This FTSE stock has delivered fantastic gains in 2025, outperforming a lot of more popular shares. Yet going into 2026, it still looks cheap.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index has had a lot of big winners in 2025. Barclays (+68%), International Consolidated Airlines or ‘IAG’ (+33%), and Games Workshop (+48%) are some examples.

There’s a cheap Footsie stock that has outperformed all of these names, however. And surprisingly, no one’s really talking about it in the same way as the aforementioned trio, meaning that it could have further to run.

From zero to hero

The stock I want to highlight today is Prudential (LSE: PRU). It’s a longstanding British insurance company that’s focused on the Asian and African markets today.

This stock had a dreadful time between the start of 2023 and the end of 2024 due to Covid/economic woes in China. However, this year, it has made a huge comeback, rising about 72%.

Still cheap today

Incredibly, it still looks cheap, even after that huge share price pop. With analysts forecasting earnings per share of $1.18 next year, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only about 12.

That multiple is below the UK market average. So, there appears to be value on offer here still.

One other thing to note is that the stock remains well below its highs. Back in 2018, it was trading above £16 compared to Friday’s (12 December) £10.72 close.

Three reasons to take a closer look

Is the stock worth considering for 2026 and beyond given its share price momentum and low valuation? I think so (I’ve been buying more shares myself recently).

For starters, recent results have been impressive. In late October, for example, the company said that in Q3 it saw a 13% year-on-year increase in new business profit.

Importantly, the company saw double-digit growth in both Mainland China and Hong Kong in Q3. So, these markets appear to be back on track after some Covid woes.

Second, the company is selling off its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, which is about to go public. This is set to have a valuation of around $12bn so this should bring in a fair bit of cash for the company, which could mean more share buybacks or higher dividends (the yield is only 2% currently).

Third, analysts have been increasing their price targets recently (this activity tends to boost a stock). Note that the average price target is about £13 – around 20% above the current share price.

One of many opportunities in the Footsie today

Of course, economic conditions in Asian and African markets are a risk with this stock. These are emerging markets and they can be more volatile than developed markets such as the UK and the US.

Turbulence in the global financial markets is another risk to consider. This could negatively impact assets on Prudential’s balance sheet (eg stocks and bonds).

Overall, I like the risk/reward proposition at current levels. In my view, the stock is worthy of further research.

As are a few other high-quality stocks in the Footsie that look cheap today.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Want to start investing in 2026? 3 things to get ready now!

| Christopher Ruane

Before someone is ready to start investing in the stock market, our writer reckons it could well be worth them…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the stock market continue its strong performance into 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Will the stock market power ahead next year -- or could its recent strong run come crashing down? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could invest £20k in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

Is 7% a realistic target dividend yield for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Christopher Ruane reckons that it could be.…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

How little is £1k invested in Greggs shares in January worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how much value have Greggs shares lost this year -- and why has our writer been putting his money…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

100 Lloyds shares cost £55 in January. Here’s what they’re worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

How well have Lloyds shares done in 2025? Very well is the answer, as our writer explains. But they still…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »