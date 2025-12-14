Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Aston Martin shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Aston Martin shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Aston Martin entered 2025 with its shares languishing in the FTSE 250. Has this year actually treated the James Bond carmaker any better?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares offer investors the chance to own a small slice of James Bond’s favourite car brand. And as everyone knows, 007 has great taste when it comes to these things.

However, the five-year share price chart doesn’t match the quality of the FTSE 250 company’s sportscars or the brand’s sophisticated image. We’re looking at an 88% car crash over this period!

Unfortunately, recent performance doesn’t look much better. Since the start of 2025, the Aston Martin share price has dropped 41%, turning every £5,000 invested then into less than £3,000.

Adding salt to the wound, there have been no dividends because Aston Martin’s unprofitable and doesn’t pay them.

But has the selling now gone too far?

A challenge-filled year

Most of this year’s share price damage was done in February when the firm released its preliminary 2024 results. In these, management flagged weak demand in key markets like China, before lowering 2025 guidance to “mid-single-digit percentage total wholesale volume growth“.

This outlook disappointed investors, sending the stock crashing. Another thing that spooked the market at the time was US tariffs. This fear has subsided somewhat following the US-UK trade deal agreed in May.

A second big drop came in October when Aston Martin said total wholesale volumes for 2025 would decline by “mid-high single digits“. It blamed weaker-than-expected demand in both Asia Pacific and North America, where there was a continuing tariff impact.

For the first nine months of the year, the company’s pre-tax loss was £253m. Meanwhile, net debt increased 14% year on year to almost £1.4bn, adding significant risk for investors considering this stock.

Uncertain EV future

Stepping back, there’s almost everything you wouldn’t want to see here. Weak demand, lowered guidance, rising losses and debt levels, and uncertainty around when things might improve.

Another negative for me is the company’s uncertain electrification strategy. In 2022, Aston Martin said it planned to have its first EV on the road this year, and for its entire core portfolio of GT sports cars and SUVs to be fully electrified by 2030.

But in 2024 the firm delayed the launch of its first EV by one year. Now, it has pushed the entire project back to the “latter part of this decade“.

The reality is there just isn’t strong demand for electric sportscars. We know this because Ferrari recently scaled back plans to make 40% of its lineup fully electric by 2030. The Italian company now sees just 20% being EVs due to a lack of demand from its uber-wealthy clients.

Bargain stock?

Aston Martin’s price-to-sales ratio is very low (just 0.45). But with sales under pressure, I think the low multiple’s justified.

As for the bottom line, Aston Martin expects FY 2026 profitability and cash flow to “materially improve“. The new hybrid supercar Valhalla should certainly help, as it reportedly costs well over £1m after customisation through Aston’s Q programme.

If profitability improves in 2026, the stock could get a significant boost. Unfortunately though, the carmaker has long over-promised and under-delivered. So I won’t bank on it.

I hope Aston Martin turns things around as it’s sad to witness an iconic British brand so out of favour. But I see far better buying opportunities elsewhere in the FTSE 250.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Amcomri has only been on the market a year, but it’s been one of the UK’s top growth stocks and…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month in a SIPP, by retirement, they’d have…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about not having enough money to retire on? Regularly investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) may be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering what to do with his Rolls-Royce shares after an incredible three-year run. Is it finally time…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for a £10k second income using an ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian shows how a long-term investing strategy can help build a sizable portfolio and even unlock a £10,000+ income…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be the next to make a 200% gain in one year?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines the spectacular recovery of one of the fastest growing stocks on the FTSE 100 and identifies a…

Read more »