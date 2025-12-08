Member Login

Down 10%, could its nuclear ambitions save Rolls-Royce's share price?

Down 10%, could its nuclear ambitions save Rolls-Royce’s share price?

The Rolls-Royce share price may be in decline but it isn’t time to panic-sell just yet. Mark Hartley looks at the company’s latest drive to stay ahead.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

It’s finally happened! The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price has begun slipping after years of uninterrupted growth. After a mind-boggling 700% rise over five years, this past month (November) saw the shares dip 10%.

Does this mean it’s over for one of the FTSE 100′s longest rallies? Or could a shift in focus keep the share price rising? Let’s take a look at why Rolls has another trick up its sleeve.

Nuclear ambitions

Recently, Rolls has been shifting its focus away from aerospace in an attempt to boost revenues elsewhere. This ambitious new chapter in its corporate story involves the transition into nuclear energy through Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Although it’s been working on SMRs for several years, a recent development catapulted them into the spotlight. The UK government approved the Wylfa site in North Wales for the deployment of the first fleet of SMRs, marking a groundbreaking milestone. This development not only furthers the company’s path to innovation but could be a vital catalyst for its share price recovery.

The Wylfa SMR project’s expected to deliver 1.4 gigawatts of clean electricity within the next decade. That would make Rolls-Royce emerge as a key player in the country’s transition to cleaner energy. With the backing of the UK government and a £2.5bn funding commitment, it’s a critical part of the effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Green energy growth

Beyond the potential price recovery, the move underscores Rolls-Royce’s growing ambitions to become more than an aerospace and defence company. In what could be its most cunning move in years, it’s leveraging its engineering prowess to cement its place in a low-carbon energy future.

This is critical in an environment where market participants are increasingly recognising the need for renewable energy. The skyrocketing demand for clean energy to power AI datacentres is driving a global shift toward sustainability. 

Plus, the Wylfa project’s expected to generate around 3,000 skilled jobs locally, reinforcing economic benefits alongside its environmental impact. Naturally, this all plays in Rolls-Royce’s favour.

For investors, it offers exposure to a transformative energy infrastructure play with long-term contracts and government support, representing a diversification from cyclical aviation markets. The project also includes export ambitions, aiming to supply markets like Czechia, further boosting its growth runway.

Risks to consider

Aside from overvaluation concerns, there may be other factors behind the recent price dip. Analysts have highlighted potential supply chain disruptions, industrial sector weakness in the UK and profit-taking by investors.

With this rally’s seemingly endless enthusiasm finally running dry, the FTSE 100 giant may be looking to reignite interest. Recent guidance remains optimistic but I think this SMR push indicates it’s aware of concerns — and is taking action. 

Looking ahead, the execution’s critical — at this valuation, even a minor earnings miss could spell disaster.

My verdict

If any company has what it takes to kick-start a nuclear energy revolution in the UK, it’s Rolls-Royce. But it’s coming into it at a time of significant economic turmoil.

Government support’s one thing but the project still needs to prove profitable. And considering the steep overvaluation, I fear the price may fall further before it recovers.

Still, the move goes a long way to reinforce why Rolls remains a market leader in the UK. For investors with a long-term outlook, I think it’s still one worth considering.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

