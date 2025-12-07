Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » With 7.5%+ dividend yields, are these 3 UK stocks too great to ignore?

With 7.5%+ dividend yields, are these 3 UK stocks too great to ignore?

The dividend yields on these UK stocks range from 7.5% to almost 11%. Royston Wild explains whether they’re deserving of investors’ cash.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are famous for offering better dividends than their international counterparts. We have a huge range of companies in mature industries, and they have a tendency to return surplus cash to shareholders instead of reinvesting it for growth.

This, in turn, leaves the London stock market packed with high-yield dividend shares. Take these three for example: WPP (LSE:WPP), Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). These passive income picks carry forward dividend yields of at least 7.5% for 2026.

However, shares with huge dividend yields can also come with significant danger. So are these three FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies brilliant Buys or investor traps to avoid?

Going down

WPP’s not renowned for offering market-beating dividends. Yet today it’s offering a gigantic 7.5% yield for 2026.

However, this isn’t recognition of a rocketing dividend. Indeed, City analysts expect cash rewards to fall both this year in next. So what’s pumped up the yield then?

You guessed it: WPP’s large yield reflects its 65% share price decline so far in 2025. It’s collapsed as advertising revenues have dried up, a drop that’s seen it relegated to the FTSE 250.

The ad agency is hoping heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will turn around its fortunes. But the AI revolution also creates significant threats, as companies bring their communications and marketing in-house.

I think WPP’s best days may be behind it, leading to prolonged share price and dividend erosion. Investors should consider steering well clear, in my view.

A better buy?

Legal & General also offers one of the FTSE 100’s largest yields for next year, at 8.9%. However, this doesn’t reflect a sudden drop in the company’s share price.

Indeed, Legal & General’s share price is up 9% since 1 January.

The company’s long paid market-beating dividends, reflecting its exceptional cash generation. It’s also lifted dividends every year since 2011, excluding pandemic-struck 2020. And it’s tipped to keep the run going until 2027 at least, resulting in next year’s enormous yield.

Dividends are never guaranteed, but a robust capital base gives me confidence as a Legal & General shareholder myself. Its Solvency II capital ratio is an enormous 217%.

I buy shares for the long term, and I’m confident of further sustained dividend growth as financial services demand in the UK grows. That’s even though the business faces severe competition across its operations.

10.9% dividend yield!

Greencoat UK Wind also has a proud history of offering large dividends. But its historical yield of around 5% to 5.5% is significantly lower than the 10.9% for 2026.

Dividend yields have leapt in recent years as Greencoat shares — like other renewable energy stocks — have dropped in price. They’ve been hit by rising interest rates and worries over rising new project costs.

But things are looking up for the firm as interest rates weaken, reducing borrowing costs. As green energy investment in the UK heats up, this is a dividend stock worth keeping an eye on in my view.

I also like the defensive nature of Greencoat’s operations. A steady flow of cash enables it to pay solid dividends across the economic cycle.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »