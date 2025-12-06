Looking for the greatest growth stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond? Royston Wild asked ChatGPT — and found some interesting answers.

I asked ChatGPT for the 5 best growth stocks to buy. It said…

There’s a universe of excellent growth stocks for investors to choose from today. Across the global stock market, there are stacks of companies poised for spectacular earnings (and potentially share price) growth in 2026 and beyond.

But with so many top companies to choose from, how do I know what growth shares to buy for my portfolio? I did what millions of Britons currently do and asked ChatGPT.

Here’s the interesting — and alarming — feedback it gave me.

The 5 stocks

After typing “what are the best five growth stocks to buy for my portfolio?” into ChatGPT’s search bar, I was given a list of US tech stocks:

Nvidia

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

(NASDAQ:MSFT) Alphabet

Apple

Tesla

While advising that “none of the shares are ‘sure things,'” ChatGPT added that “they tend to show alignment with major secular trends that could deliver growth over the next five to 10+ years like artificial intelligence [AI], cloud computing and consumer technology“.

Handily, the AI model also gave a brief rundown of why each business is a Buy:

Growth stock Description Nvidia “A leading beneficiary of the AI and data-center boom, itts GPUs power major AI models, cloud computing, gaming, and autonomous systems“. Microsoft “A diversified tech behemoth with strength in cloud (Azure), enterprise software, and growing AI capabilities and investments“. Alphabet “Dominant positions in search, online advertising, cloud computing, and increasing investment in AI (including large-scale models and cloud AI services)“. Apple “A stable, cash-generating giant with a large installed base, recurring services revenue (e.g. iCloud, services), and ongoing hardware ecosystem sale“. Tesla “Not just a car company — many view Tesla as a growth platform for EVs, renewable energy storage, autonomous driving, and more broadly “clean energy + mobility“.

A top growth share

On balance, that’s a pretty solid list, in my view. Though I wouldn’t personally buy Tesla shares owing to its frequent volatility, I think the others are top stocks to consider.

Microsoft’s actually a growth stock I’m eyeing for my own portfolio. The tech giant’s risen 14% in value in 2025, driven by AI and cloud computing demand that’s growing so strongly the firm’s struggling to build capacity fast enough.

Revenues rose 18% in the September quarter, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 24%, both beating forecasts. In response, the company announced plans to accelerate investment to meet breakneck demand.

I’m concerned by the high valuation Microsoft’s share price currently commands though. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.7 times could leave it vulnerable to a correction if market sentiment weakens.

Strange results

Alarmingly, this is something ChatGPT failed to highlight when I asked it for the best growth stocks. In fact, it didn’t mention the valuation threat when speaking about any of these US stocks.

That wasn’t the shortfall in the AI’s advice. Recommending just US tech shares raises obvious diversification questions, leaving me highly dependent on a single territory and one highly cyclical sector.

As a result, my portfolio could sink if investors begin rotating out of expensive US stocks, and/or economic conditions worsen.

These issues illustrate why I don’t use ChatGPT for investing tips. But as for the growth stocks it highlighted in this example, I think that they could deliver excellent returns over time.