Mark Hartley calculates how much investment is needed to target a £12k tax-free annual income in 2026, and the stocks that could help do it.

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a monthly income of £1k?

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle to build a tax-free passive income stream. And since the UK stock market’s packed with a wealth of dividend shares to choose from, investors shouldn’t have any trouble building an income-focused portfolio.

Of course, money doesn’t grow on trees. To harness the fruits of dividend shares, it takes a decent amount of investing. So how much would someone need to feed into an ISA to target £1,000 of monthly returns?

Let’s break it down.

Crunching the numbers

The first figure to focus on is the yield, as this will determine how much is paid out in dividends. The average yield on the FTSE 100 is around 3.5%, which is barely above the interest rate of a decent savings account.

To bring in £1,000 a month (£12,000 a year), an investor would need a portfolio value of about £342,857. That’s a hefty sum.

Fortunately, investors can hand-pick higher-yielding dividend stocks to boost the average yield. It’s realistic to aim for something closer to 6% or 7%, requiring between £170,000-£200,000.

With a £10,000 initial investment and £200 monthly contributions, that amount could be achieved within 20 years (with average market growth and reinvested dividends).

Finding the right dividend stocks

When hunting for shares with high-dividend payouts, it’s important to tread carefully. Many early investors opt for high-yielding shares without carefully assessing their sustainability.

This can lead to an unexpected dividend cut when profits slip or debt demands funds are allocated elsewhere. So it’s critical to ensure the business has manageable debt, strong cash flow and a solid track record of payments.

A compelling example

Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages healthcare facilities. It provides investors with exposure to this lucrative and expanding UK property market.

When it comes to dividends, REITs are particularly attractive. That’s because the rules require 90% of profits are distributed to shareholders. On the flip side, that seriously limits financial flexibility for expansion — essentially, it’s the opposite of a growth stock.

So while the income’s usually stable, don’t expect much in the way of price appreciation. But when the yield consistently floats between 7% and 8%, that’s fine for me.

However, one key risk is its relatively high leverage, with loan‑to‑value close to the upper end of its target range. That could constrain growth and make the balance sheet more sensitive if interest rates stay higher for longer or property values weaken.

On the plus side, it benefits from very high occupancy (around 99%), long lease terms, and growing demand. An ageing population is increasing the need for primary care facilities, so future cash flows are well-supported, bolstering dividend sustainability.

The bottom line

Investors aiming for £1,000 a month in passive income should start building towards a £200,000 portfolio. Picking leading dividend stocks is the first step.

Primary Health Properties is one of my favourite dividend stocks and worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. On the FTSE 100, consumer staples, utilities and finance stocks also tend to pay reliable dividends.