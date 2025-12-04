Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Near a 13-year low, are 103p Taylor Wimpey shares as cheap as it gets?

Near a 13-year low, are 103p Taylor Wimpey shares as cheap as it gets?

Taylor Wimpey shares are changing hands near their lowest value since 2012. Here are three reasons why a turnaround might be on the cards.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) shares are trading close to their lowest price for over a decade. The near 13-year low share price is a fall of 55% from a recent high. The shares have even been flirting with a price more akin to penny stocks, dipping to 97p in the month of November.

Yet the fortunes for the housebuilder could be quietly turning around. I think there’s a fair chance of Taylor Wimpey shares turning the corner. Here are the three reasons why.

Good news

The first bit of good cheer comes by way of the Autumn Budget. Although it would be more accurate to say that Taylor Wimpey and the housing sector was unaffected. What is it they say? No news is good news? I’d say that’s an appropriate phrase here.

The main worry was the introduction of punishing property taxes, which have largely been avoided. Now that the (hopefully) last tax-raising budget of this government is done and dusted, the housing sector might have a clear run at the next few years.

Another factor in Taylor Wimpey’s favour is interest rates. Costlier borrowing means fewer mortgages. So it’s no accident the housing slump has coincided with rates climbing from near 0% to over 5%. The markets are expecting a rate cut in December and more could be on the way next year too.

The third reason, and the real wild card of the bunch, is the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which is in the final stages of being approved. The idea is to “get Britain building again”.

It’s true that the wide range of changes will take years rather than months to take effect. Also, no one can yet say how effective the new measures will be. But less red tape is often welcome for a sector drowning in the stuff.

A buy?

Do these three reasons make Taylor Wimpey shares a slam dunk? Not quite. Any optimism must be tempered with the realities of housebuilding in the UK. Wage costs are climbing as are the costs of raw materials. Add in the high cost of land and copious regulation and you’ve got a sector that is struggling.

But of the several housebuilders to choose from, Taylor Wimpey might be the best choice for dividend investors. The firm offers a dividend yield of 9.22%. Current forecasts suggest that will lower slightly in the next financial year, but only to 8.97%. That’s still one of the highest around.

The dividend policy of distributing a percentage of net assets is a unique proposition that could prove very lucrative for anyone wishing to take the plunge. I’d call it one to consider. Though in truth, I believe there are many more attractive FTSE stocks around at the moment.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

A £1,878 yearly passive income needs this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

| John Fieldsend

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to deliver reliable passive income for years and decades? Our…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I pick dividend shares to target a £20k retirement income

| Mark Hartley

Are you considering using the stock market to supplement your retirement income? Our writer examines how dividend shares can help…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the 10 best UK shares to invest in. Here’s what it said…

| Mark Hartley

Our writer recently got an unexpected burst of inspiration from an AI chatbot -- but is its choice of UK…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to aim for a £23,657 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

How could someone with a spare £20k to invest aim to earn more than that amount as a second income…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 12% from their highs. Should those who don’t own them consider buying now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Rolls-Royce shares have experienced some weakness. Is this a buying opportunity for those who missed…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in UK stocks to effectively double your State Pension?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much investors would need in a portfolio of UK stocks to get…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Dividend Shares

Check out this powerful passive income share for 2026

| Cliff D'Arcy

The great thing about passive income is that I don't have to work to earn it. Making money while I…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of over £10k?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith gets the calculator out and crunches the numbers while looking at specific stocks that could help yield a…

Read more »