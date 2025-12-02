Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Nike (NYSE:NKE)
- Nike is the world’s leading sports shoe and apparel business – though it’s currently facing some near-term challenges.
- The company, which has faced stiff competition in recent years from smaller competitors, is focused on releasing innovative new products at a faster rate and moving further towards sports and away from oversaturated lifestyle products.
- Amid the transition to quicker launches of compelling products, Q1 sales grew by 1%, with a small sales decline forecast for Q2.
- In the longer run, the company might rebuild margins – which have fallen due to excessive promotional pricing and tariffs – through new product launches and strong marketing.
- Early are that its new running shoe lineup is being well received (Nike Running grew by 20% in the quarter), while Nike Digital is being repositioned as a full price business with fewer promotional days and lower markdown rates.
- When Elliott Hill became COE last year, his aim was to deliver “bold, innovative products that set us apart in the marketplace”. While there’s still work to do, the company appears to be building momentum. We remain optimistic about the strength of the brand, its products, and marketing capabilities