Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

  • Nike is the world’s leading sports shoe and apparel business – though it’s currently facing some near-term challenges.
  • The company, which has faced stiff competition in recent years from smaller competitors, is focused on releasing innovative new products at a faster rate and moving further towards sports and away from oversaturated lifestyle products.
  • Amid the transition to quicker launches of compelling products, Q1 sales grew by 1%, with a small sales decline forecast for Q2.
  • In the longer run, the company might rebuild margins – which have fallen due to excessive promotional pricing and tariffs – through new product launches and strong marketing.
  • Early are that its new running shoe lineup is being well received (Nike Running grew by 20% in the quarter), while Nike Digital is being repositioned as a full price business with fewer promotional days and lower markdown rates.
  • When Elliott Hill became COE last year, his aim was to deliver “bold, innovative products that set us apart in the marketplace”. While there’s still work to do, the company appears to be building momentum. We remain optimistic about the strength of the brand, its products, and marketing capabilities

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

