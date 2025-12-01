Member Login
Here's why some analysts think the BP share price could skyrocket in 2026

Here’s why some analysts think the BP share price could skyrocket in 2026

Mark Hartley investigates why the BP share price has attracted so much attention as the year draws to a close. Could 2026 bring new record highs?

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Workers at Whiting refinery, US

Image source: BP plc

Recently, I was surprised to find that some analysts predict the BP (LSE: BP) share price could reach 850p by the end of 2026 — 90% above the current 450p price.

However, the outlook is mixed, with the most bearish eyeing a 9% decline towards 400p. This volatility underscores deep divisions on BP’s future amid transformative changes, strategic overhauls, and energy market shifts.

Let’s look at why some analysts are so bullish — and why others remain cautious.

The bull case: when Big Oil meets big opportunities

A key catalyst driving optimism is this year’s discovery of the Bumerangue oil and gas field in Brazil, the largest such find in 25 years. This discovery promises to add substantial production capacity, improve profit margins and strengthen BP’s long-term reserves base. 

Alongside this, the oil giant’s operational performance remains strong, with Q3 2025 reporting a 3% rise in production and an exceptional upstream uptime of 97%. That’s the highest in two decades, reflecting effective asset management and resilient operations.

Another possible factor is activist action from Elliott Management, a 5% shareholder in the oil major. The group has been advocating for strategic cost reductions, including lowering annual costs below $13bn and divesting non-core assets such as Castrol. Elliott’s involvement puts pressure on management to enhance capital efficiency and increase shareholder returns. If it works, it could dirve the share price higher as these efficiency gains materialise.

To further boost confidence, it bought back a further 1.5m shares this week as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The broader picture is one of BP laying the groundwork for a potentially explosive 2026, supported by rapid expansion and an alluring dividend policy.

But that’s not the whole story.

The bear case: risks and uncertainties

The bear case for BP centres around inherent volatility and risks in the oil and gas sector. These include fluctuating commodity prices, regulatory challenges and geopolitical uncertainties that could disrupt operations and earnings.

Recent operational issues, such as the Olympic pipeline shutdown, highlight these potential vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, the company’s high payout ratio — around 338% — raises concerns about dividend sustainability if cash flow weakens.

In short, the mixed analyst price targets reflect market uncertainty. Those forecasting significant declines underscore the risks investors face amid the company’s ongoing strategic transitions and external pressures.

The bottom line

BP is uniquely poised at the crossroads of legacy oil strength and strategic reinvention, making it one of the most watched FTSE 100 energy names going into 2026.

For investors looking for exposure to UK oil and gas, it looks like a top stock to consider in 2026. Its 5.6% dividend yield is significantly higher than rival Shell and forecast to grow 6.6% to 7.3% over the next two years.

However, it’s also clear from this analysis that it’s a ‘high risk, potentially high reward’ stock, so investors should keep this in mind.

Overall, I’m feeling far more confident about my BP shares than I was a year ago. I plan to watch developments and weigh up buying more shares in early 2026 if results continue to impress.

Mark Hartley has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

