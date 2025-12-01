Down up to 65%, experts expect a massive recovery from these FTSE shares

After a rough 2025, these FTSE shares now look seriously undervalued. Is this a rare buying opportunity for some explosive recoveries? Or is it a trap?

While some FTSE shares have been on a rampage in 2025, not every British stock has been so fortunate. In fact, several businesses have seen their market-caps collapse since the start of the year for a variety of reasons.

Two of the most painful drops this year include Playtech (LSE:PTEC) and Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP), with the latter even falling into penny stock territory.

These businesses have seen their share prices crash by 65% and 46% respectively since the start of the year. Yet while it’s been a horrendous journey for shareholders, for new investors, this downward volatility may have created a lucrative entry point for a recovery story.

Are these shares on the verge of an explosive comeback and worth looking at for a portfolio?

What happened to Playtech?

The gambling technology platform enterprise continues to be a market leader within its niche. And the stock’s sudden price collapse in May wasn’t caused by operational challenges, but rather a massive special dividend following the sale of its Snaitech business to Flutter Entertainment.

Yet since then, the stock’s continued to fall by double digits as management finds itself embroiled in a legal battle with rival firm Evolution AB, accusing the company of forgery, defamation, fraud and other anti-competitive practices.

Playtech vehemently denies the allegations. Assuming that these accusations are indeed untrue, the underlying business seems to be in a strong position for a comeback.

As a pure-play business-focused gaming platform provider, leadership is attempting to expand into new regulated markets, including the US and Latin America. This not only provides geographical diversification but also opens the door to cash flow expansion opportunities to strengthen the balance sheet – a key area of concern among debt investors.

However, the legal battle has me concerned. Even if Playtech wins, it still serves as a massive distraction for management. And that’s something its other competitors could capitalise on. With that in mind, I’m not rushing to buy Playtech shares right now.

What about Ultimate Products?

Unlike Playtech, Ultimate Products is having a much rougher time in terms of operational performance. The branded household products business is struggling to navigate a weak discretionary consumer spending environment, resulting in multiple profit warnings and growth collapse.

To management’s credit, a lot of effort’s being put into driving higher efficiency as well as strengthening the perceived value of its brands. While the impact of this isn’t reflected in the group’s current financials, it could quickly emerge once the spending cycle turns.

This recovery momentum could further be accelerated by the group’s European expansion ambitions. Nevertheless, the timing of this cyclical shift remains a mystery. And with earnings facing enormous pressure, the Ultimate Products share price could have further to fall.

The bottom line

Out of these two FTSE shares, Ultimate Products looks like it has the more promising recovery story to consider. There’s no denying that Playtech has far more substantial growth potential. But the fallout of its ongoing legal dispute could be disastrous, significantly increasing the investment risk.

Having said that, there are plenty of other FTSE shares looking primed for a rebound that could be even more promising.