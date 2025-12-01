Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down up to 65%, experts expect a massive recovery from these FTSE shares

Down up to 65%, experts expect a massive recovery from these FTSE shares

After a rough 2025, these FTSE shares now look seriously undervalued. Is this a rare buying opportunity for some explosive recoveries? Or is it a trap?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While some FTSE shares have been on a rampage in 2025, not every British stock has been so fortunate. In fact, several businesses have seen their market-caps collapse since the start of the year for a variety of reasons.

Two of the most painful drops this year include Playtech (LSE:PTEC) and Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP), with the latter even falling into penny stock territory.

These businesses have seen their share prices crash by 65% and 46% respectively since the start of the year. Yet while it’s been a horrendous journey for shareholders, for new investors, this downward volatility may have created a lucrative entry point for a recovery story.

Are these shares on the verge of an explosive comeback and worth looking at for a portfolio?

What happened to Playtech?

The gambling technology platform enterprise continues to be a market leader within its niche. And the stock’s sudden price collapse in May wasn’t caused by operational challenges, but rather a massive special dividend following the sale of its Snaitech business to Flutter Entertainment.

Yet since then, the stock’s continued to fall by double digits as management finds itself embroiled in a legal battle with rival firm Evolution AB, accusing the company of forgery, defamation, fraud and other anti-competitive practices.

Playtech vehemently denies the allegations. Assuming that these accusations are indeed untrue, the underlying business seems to be in a strong position for a comeback.

As a pure-play business-focused gaming platform provider, leadership is attempting to expand into new regulated markets, including the US and Latin America. This not only provides geographical diversification but also opens the door to cash flow expansion opportunities to strengthen the balance sheet – a key area of concern among debt investors.

However, the legal battle has me concerned. Even if Playtech wins, it still serves as a massive distraction for management. And that’s something its other competitors could capitalise on. With that in mind, I’m not rushing to buy Playtech shares right now.

What about Ultimate Products?

Unlike Playtech, Ultimate Products is having a much rougher time in terms of operational performance. The branded household products business is struggling to navigate a weak discretionary consumer spending environment, resulting in multiple profit warnings and growth collapse.

To management’s credit, a lot of effort’s being put into driving higher efficiency as well as strengthening the perceived value of its brands. While the impact of this isn’t reflected in the group’s current financials, it could quickly emerge once the spending cycle turns.

This recovery momentum could further be accelerated by the group’s European expansion ambitions. Nevertheless, the timing of this cyclical shift remains a mystery. And with earnings facing enormous pressure, the Ultimate Products share price could have further to fall.

The bottom line

Out of these two FTSE shares, Ultimate Products looks like it has the more promising recovery story to consider. There’s no denying that Playtech has far more substantial growth potential. But the fallout of its ongoing legal dispute could be disastrous, significantly increasing the investment risk.

Having said that, there are plenty of other FTSE shares looking primed for a rebound that could be even more promising.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »