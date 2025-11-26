Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » By November 2026, £1,000 invested in Lloyds could turn into…

By November 2026, £1,000 invested in Lloyds could turn into…

What might the next year look like for Lloyds shares? Here’s one prediction of what a stake could be worth in a year’s time.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What does the next year have in store for Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares? Where might the share price (currently 87p) be in a year’s time? What kind of dividend yield could we expect over the next 12 months? And where might the stock go to November 2026 and beyond?

I am yet to get my hands on one of those crystal balls, therefore precise answers to these questions elude me. But we can still do the next best thing and look at the latest forecasts for the FTSE 100 bank.

Dividends

Let’s start with the dividends. It’s good news for anyone wanting bigger payments from Lloyds shares. The forecasted rises are some of the biggest across the FTSE 100. The dividend payment is expected to rise by 14% and then 16% in the 2025 and 2026 financial years respectively.

In terms of share price, analysts are mostly bullish on the stock. The average price target in a year’s time is 99.5p with the highest price target being 110p. Either would represent a pretty good return from the current 87p share price.

Let’s combine the two by using an example stake. If the consensus forecast is accurate then, by November 2026, we might expect to see £1,000 invested into Lloyds shares turn into around £1,193 for nearly a 20% return.

If the highest price target is accurate, then we would expect a total of £1,319 instead. That’s over 30% on the original stake. Not bad going.

Keep an eye on

None of this is guaranteed, of course. As I write, we are a few days away from the Autumn Budget. While the latest rumours suggest Lloyds won’t be directly in the firing line, there is the chance of a windfall tax on banks that would put the brakes on share prices across the sector.

The UK economy is another thing to keep an eye on. Lloyds is more exposed to domestic goings on than the other Footsie banks, which means a stuttering economy could make a dent in that share price. I was struck by the quote from Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary that the economy is “doomed” under the current government. And there might be a nasty surprise or two in that aforementioned budget.

On the positive side, the recent increase in earnings has been driven by higher interest rates. If rates stay high, then this gives lenders better margins on the loans they offer. If interest rates continue at elevated levels, then we could be looking at a good decade for Lloyds shares rather than just a good year or two. Taking it all into consideration, I think it’s a stock worth considering for the next year and indeed for the long term.

John Fieldsend has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 in a SIPP? Here’s how it could snowball into £360k

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how taking advantage of the SIPP tax relief with modest monthly contributions can build towards an attractive…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider after the Autumn Budget!

| Royston Wild

Looking for stocks to consider buying after the Budget? Here are three from the FTSE 350 I think could benefit…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

With its 5.7% dividend yield, here’s what I like about Aviva

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva has grown its dividend per share annually in recent years yet its yield still thrashes the FTSE 100 average.…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Was the Autumn Budget a Rachel Reeves ‘disasterclass’ for UK shares?

| John Fieldsend

The Autumn Budget has been released! What kind of impact might the changes have on British businesses in the years…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How big an ISA is needed to target a £523 per week second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Interested in aiming to earn a second income of several thousand pounds per month by investing in dividend shares? Christopher…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »