Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 epic ETFs to target an average 16.2% annual return

2 epic ETFs to target an average 16.2% annual return

Meet the top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have delivered double-digit yearly returns since 2020 — including a great gold fund.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My portfolio is packed with high-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They help me diversify my portfolio, but they haven’t compromised the returns I’ve made. Many UK funds regularly deliver spectacular returns that smash the broader stock market average.

Take the following ETFs: L&G Gold Mining ETF (LSE:AUCP) and iShares Digital Security ETF (LSE:LOCK). These funds have enjoyed an excellent average annual return of 16.2% during the last five years.

The question is, can these popular products continue delivering excellent returns?

Striking gold

Gold’s stunning price surge has grabbed significant media attention in 2025. But the yellow metal’s rush to new record highs is no new phenomenon.

Indeed, gold’s on a multi-year bull run that’s driven funds like the L&G Gold Mining ETF through the roof. This particular product’s delivered an average yearly return of 19.1% over the last five years.

This reflects in large part the ‘leverage’ effect the fund benefits from. It’s risen more sharply than gold itself, reflecting the fact that miners’ profits can explode when gold prices increase.

In total, this fund holds shares in 36 different gold miners. This includes industry heavyweights like Newmont, Angico-Eagle, and AngloGold Ashanti. These are businesses with large project portfolios, a quality that spreads out (if not totally eliminates) the threat of production stoppages on overall returns.

Can gold prices continue rising, though? I think they can, supported by macroeconomic factors (like a depreciating US dollar, interest rate cuts, and trade tariffs). Growing geopolitical tensions could also drive the safe-haven commodity to fresh peaks.

Security guard

Concerns over whether an AI bubble has formed continue to weigh on technology stocks. One tech segment that I don’t think faces the same danger is cybersecurity.

This is why I’m confident the iShares Digital Security ETF can continue deliver stunning returns. Its average yearly return since November 2020 is 13.2%.

Cyberattacks are becoming more numerous and increasingly severe. The massive attack on Jaguar Land Rover that took a huge chunk out of Q3 GDP underlines the scale of the threat.

With bad actors increasingly using AI, and state-supported intrusions also becoming more commonplace, having robust online defences is becoming increasingly critical.

Reflecting this, analysts at Global Market Insights reckon the global cybersecurity market will more than double in size over the next decade, to $55bn.

The iShares Digital Security fund provides a well-diversified way for individuals to target this opportunity. It includes industry heavyweights like CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and Palo Alto alongside smaller players. These are businesses with excellent brand power, strong records of innovation, and deep pockets for future R&D.

A high-profile systems failure can shatter a security provider’s prospects overnight. This fund, which has holdings in more than 100 different tech stocks, substantially reduces this risk for investors.

Information technology earnings can be highly cyclical. As such, returns from this iShares ETF could disappoint during economic downturns. But over the long term I expect it to continue outperforming.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Gold Mining Ucits ETF and iShares IV Public - iShares Digital Security Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 jaw-dropping FTSE 100 dividend stocks have 1 brilliant thing in common

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a trio of UK dividend stocks that stand out from the pack. Their track record of…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to take £23,184 per year as a passive income?

| John Fieldsend

Many ISA investors target a passive income high enough to work as a sort of second income. But how much…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yield income stocks boast a stunning 10-year dividend track record!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones alerts investors to 3 FTSE 100 income stocks that combine high yields with another exciting benefit that dividend…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How on earth are Rolls-Royce shares up 1,556% since 2022?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a generational run in the last three years. Could this outrageous streak continue in the…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Could these dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares enjoy a December rebound?

| Royston Wild

Discover three FTSE 250 shares that are trading on rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratios -- and why they could be about to…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

How large must my ISA be for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a reliable long-term passive income with shares, bonds and investment trusts in a diversified ISA.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend shares to aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at the power of dividend shares to turn a small regular monthly investment into much…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target an £8,000 yearly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the UK stock market has some interesting opportunities for investors with cash looking to earn a second…

Read more »