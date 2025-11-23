Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Targeting passive income? Why every investor should consider REITs 

Targeting passive income? Why every investor should consider REITs 

Mark Hartley explains how real estate investment trust rules provide big benefits to shareholders, making them attractive to income investors.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a specific fund type that focus on buying and letting property. They’ve long been popular among passive income investors due to rules that help ensure steady dividend returns.

They also offer simplified exposure to the real estate market without the high cost and risk of direct investment. Let’s have a look at the pros and cons of this unique investment option.

Key benefits

REITs give investors access to large-scale property development projects in residential, commercial and industrial spaces. The relatively low initial investment, combined with an experienced management team, makes them particularly attractive for beginner investors.

What’s more, the rules require them to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually. This typically leads to high and consistent dividend yields, which is attractive for income-focused investors.

Moreover, they have far higher liquidity than standard real estate, trading on major stock exchanges where the shares can be bought and sold easily.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Notable risks

While the rules result in higher yields, they also limit retained capital for further investment. This can result in slow or even negative growth, which could eat into returns during weak market periods.

They’re also highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, which can limit profits during high-rate periods. In addition, they typically include ongoing management fees which must be accounted for when calculating potential returns.

One example

AEW UK (LSE: AEWU) is an up-and-coming REIT that started life just 10 years ago. Its strategy is to buy assets with shorter leases, aiming to exploit re-letting and redevelopment opportunities. It’s an interesting angle — but one with the added risk of tenant departures and higher vacancy rates. 

It’s also very small, with a £167m market-cap, putting it at higher risk of volatility. The advantage being that the market tends to undervalue small-cap shares. As such, it has a net asset value (NAV) of 109p per share with shares currently trading at only 103p.

The past decade has dealt its fair share of ups and down but despite everything, it’s grown about 30% since Covid. Analysts expect the current growth trajectory to continue, with the average 12-month price target up 10%.

Importantly, its 7.6% yield isn’t only above average but is well covered by both earnings and cash flow. What’s more, its balance sheet looks healthy, with only £59.9m in debt against £174.4m in equity.

Earnings took a dive in 2022 but have made an impressive recovery, posting £24.34m in profit in 2024. Revenue in 2024 dipped slightly from 2023 but has been steadily increasing over the long term.

A long-term mindset

Whether investing in REITs, growth stocks or dividend shares, the key to building a solid passive income stream is a long-term mindset.

Investors who are quick to panic sell at the first sign of trouble often regret it down the line. No investment journey is smooth, and stomaching the ups and down is part of the ride.

But steady and reliable income stocks can help ease the turbulence. The key is picking the rights ones. With steady growth, a clean balance sheet and a impressive track record, I think AEW UK REIT is one worth considering.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »