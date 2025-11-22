Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is tipped to soar 18% to new highs! Can it?

The Rolls-Royce share price is tipped to soar 18% to new highs! Can it?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has helped propel the FTSE 100 to record peaks this year. But can the aerospace giant keep on climbing?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s so far been another stunning year for the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price. It’s up 78% since 1 January, taking total gains over the last five years to a stunning 952%.

But the FTSE 100 engineer has fallen sharply since late September’s record high of £11.90 per share. It was last changing hands at £10.30.

Is the party over for Rolls-Royce shares? City analysts don’t think so, predicting double-digit gains during the next month. But can we really believe current forecasts?

18% price rise

Forecasts for the Rolls-Royce share price
Source: TradingView

First things first. It’s important to note that — for any stock — broker estimates often end up missing on the high or the low side. It underlines the importance of doing your own research and consulting a range of opinions to get a balanced view.

In the case of Rolls-Royce, there’s a good range of estimates on offer, with 14 analysts currently rating the share. On the plus side, one especially bullish forecaster has a price target of £14 per share by this time next year. That’s up more than a third from current levels.

At the other end of the scale, one broker thinks the company will slide back to 900p. That represents a double-digit decline.

On the whole, forecasts for Rolls shares are massively optimistic. The average price target from City analysts is around £12.19 per share, up 18% from today’s levels.

What next?

So what factors could sweep Rolls-Royce’s share price to new heights?

Most critically, the civil aerospace market remains rock-solid, helping the company enjoy many new contract wins (especially from Asia Pacific) so far this year. Demand could remain strong as global passenger numbers steadily grow. And with recent efficiency improvements boosting delivery rates, Rolls is on a stronger footing to capture this opportunity.

Signs of progress on its next-generation UltraFan engine (currently in testing) could also raise confidence in Rolls’ core division.

Elsewhere, the outlook for its Defence and Power Systems units remains extremely bright. Its small modular reactors (SMRs) could also potentially supercharge profits at its Nuclear arm.

That said, there are also significant threats that could hold hold back Rolls’ share price (or even cause it to fall).

The vast majority of its earnings are cyclical in nature. So with the global economy facing severe challenges, the strong profits growth City analysts expect is less than assured.

Other problems include supply chain issues and rising costs, and severe foreign currency risks given its diversified global footprint.

Here’s my view

I have a nagging thought at the back of my mind. Does Rolls-Royce’s share price explosion limit scope for further gains? In other words, could the good news around the engineer now be baked in at current prices?

Today its shares change hands on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38 times. To put that into context, the broader FTSE 100 today carries a P/E multiple just above 12. That makes its shares look mighty expensive in my view.

Not only could this prove a roadblock for additional share price gains. A valuation like this leaves Rolls vulnerable to a price correction if market confidence begins to waver.

For this reason, I’m happy to leave Rolls shares on the shelf. I’d rather find other more reasonably priced stocks to buy.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Targeting thousands in passive income per year? Here’s my number 1 tip

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With this straightforward strategy, which literally anyone can employ today, generating a passive income stream could be very easy.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 income machine yielding 5.5% keeps pumping out dividends

| Ben McPoland

Imperial Brands has been dishing out dividends for decades. But after a strong share price run and with its current…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the air comes out of the AI bubble, this FTSE 100 stock marches on

| Stephen Wright

As the wider market falters, Games Workshop shares keep going up. Stephen Wright looks at why the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Is the Nvidia share price heading for $110 in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Does a positive Q3 earnings report undermine Michael Burry's bet against the Nvidia share price in 2026? Or should investors…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s 1 method to target an annual second income of £15,000 or more

| Mark Hartley

Find out how UK dividend shares help investors generate a steady second income stream with consistency and careful diversification.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9.3% yield and P/E of just 8.6! Could this be the best value stock on the FTSE today?

| Mark Hartley

While hunting for opportunities in value stocks, Mark Hartley uncovered one with a surprisingly high yield. What's the catch?

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should Lloyds shareholders consider taking profits after a 142% gain?

| Stephen Wright

Lloyds shares have been one of the FTSE 100’s top performers in 2025. But is it time for investors to…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to own in a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

With a stock market crash looking like a real possibility, Stephen Wright identifies two names that might emerge stronger afterwards.

Read more »