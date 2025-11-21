3 tips for handling the current FTSE 100 and S&P 500 wobble

The S&P 500 index and the Footsie are experiencing some weakness right now. Here are three simple strategies to get through the volatility.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

After a powerful move higher, major stock markets indexes such as the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 are experiencing a bit of a wobble. In the last few weeks, both of them have fallen about 4%.

Stressed about the current volatility in the markets? Here are three tips to get through it.

Don’t look at your portfolio so much

At times like this, I tend to look at my portfolio a lot less (I’ve hardly checked my portfolio balances at all in recent weeks). I find this takes away a lot of investing stress.

Having done the research, I’m comfortable with my holdings. I know that I’m invested in some brilliant companies (eg Amazon, Uber, and Nasdaq), which, taking a five-year view, are likely to do well for me overall.

Reframe the situation

No one likes to see the value of their portfolio go down. But here’s the thing – a bit of market weakness can actually be good thing.

The reason why is that market pullbacks let some of the excess/speculation out. This can help set the market up for its next move higher.

If markets keep going up and up without any pullbacks, they tend to experience a sharp fall at some stage. So, a bit of weakness now could be a positive.

Think about the buying opportunities

I’m actually quite excited about the current market weakness. I’m hoping it continues for a bit longer.

Why? Because a decent pullback can create lucrative buying opportunities.

Most of my best investments have been made during periods of market weakness. I’ve followed Warren Buffett’s advice that the time to be greedy is when others are fearful and it has paid off.

I’ll point out that in recent months, I’ve taken some profits off the table to build up a cash pile. So, I’m cashed up and ready to pounce when I see something I like.

A stock I’m looking at right now

One stock I’ve got my eye on is Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). It specialises in cooling systems, power distribution, and advanced server rack technology for data centres and it’s having a huge amount of success at present on the back of the global data centre boom.

Looking ahead, I see a ton of potential here. By 2030, there are expected to be around 8,400 data centres in operation globally against about 6,000 today (an increase of approximately 40%). This expansion should lead to strong growth for Vertiv. Because it offers best-in-class solutions that every single data centre needs (they get extremely hot so cooling systems are essential).

Note that last year, revenue jumped 17%. This year, it’s expected to increase 28% so that’s a big acceleration.

Now, this stock has fallen from $200 to $165 recently. And it’s starting to look decent value as the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has come down to near 30.

I’d like to buy it a little bit cheaper just to improve the risk/reward skew (a meltdown in AI stocks is a key risk here). I’m hoping I get the chance to buy it for less than $150 in the weeks ahead.