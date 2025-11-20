Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’m doing in case there’s an AI stock market crash

Here’s what I’m doing in case there’s an AI stock market crash

Long-term investors in it for decades need to be able to handle a stock market crash, as the occasional one’s pretty much inevitable.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is the stock market going to crash, triggered by an AI bubble bursting? Yesterday (18 November), even Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and its subsidiary Google, got in on the question via a BBC interview.

Dare I mention that old dotcom boom and bust again? I know oldies like me keep banging on about it. But if we don’t learn the lessons of the past, we’re sure to repeat them, right?

Speaking to BBC News, Pichai said: “We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound.”

He added: “I expect AI to be the same. So I think it’s both rational and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this.”

He’s not alone

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently aired similar views: “Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are over-excited about AI? My opinion is yes. Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes.”

Both seem to think some investors are going to lose money. And I fear some could lose rather a lot.

So what’s the answer? Pichai again: “I think no company is going to be immune, including us.

But he also believes Alphabet’s in a better position than many to come through any pending storm.

Stick with the biggest?

So one option is for AI investors to stick to the big players. Remember the way Amazon crashed last time, but went on to reach valuations many times in excess of its dotcom peak?

Does Alphabet have the same kind of outlook now? The stock’s nearly doubled in the past eight months. But forecasts still put the year-end price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at only around 27. It’s maybe a bit high, but it’s far from stratospheric so could be one to consider.

Different now

Before the stock market crash of 2000, we had silly high dotcom P/E multiples, up in the hundreds or even thousands. And that’s not really happening this time — well, perhaps with the exception of Tesla and its P/E of 320.

Saying that, today’s Magnificent 7 forecasts are largely based on expectations of accelerating AI spend. And if the wheels come off that, earnings forecasts would surely drop. And P/E multiples could start to look precarious.

Still, buy the big players in the business like Alphabet, the ones that can sit out any crash… and sit it out with them. That’s got to be a strategy worth thinking about.

Another way

But I’m doing something different. I don’t own any AI stocks and I’m not going to buy any. That’s a repeat of my successful strategy that got me through the dotcom bubble smiling.

Will all companies suffer in the event of an AI meltdown as Pichai reckons? I can’t see Lloyds Banking Group or housebuilder Persimmon being pained too much. Remember folks, there are two kinds of stocks out there: AI ones, and all the rest.

And never forget one key thing. Diversification’s the long-term investor’s friend.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price slumps on forecast cut! What next?

| Royston Wild

JD Sports' share price has tumbled by almost a third over the past year Royston Wild considers whether this is…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Games Workshop’s share price surges 12.5% on stunning results! What’s next?

| Royston Wild

The Games Workshop share price has risen in double-digits again, making it the FTSE 100's strongest performer. Can it continue…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Glencore share price forecast: after a 70% jump, is the rally just starting?

| Andrew Mackie

This writer explores why the Glencore share price could still climb, with rising copper demand creating optionality for investors.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is there no limit to the Nvidia share price after Q3 earnings jump?

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia has beaten market expectations yet again with another exceptional quarter, so are share price prospects back on the up…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

If the AI tech bubble bursts, there are still plenty of opportunities in the FTSE 100

| Muhammad Cheema

With concerns that AI companies are in a bubble like the dotcom one, I think investors should seriously consider what…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Up 43% in a year! Am I wrong about the British American Tobacco share price?

| James Beard

The British American Tobacco share price keeps defying our author’s expectations. James Beard takes a closer look at the numbers…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 20%! Has a stock market dip created a value opportunity in this UK growth share?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates a potential value opportunity in 3i Group, after last month’s wobbly stock market sent it plunging 20%.

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Down 43% and on a P/E of 10, this FTSE 250 stock looks like an absolute bargain

| Ben McPoland

Following a 43% nosedive since mid-December, Ben McPoland is stunned at how cheap this FTSE 250 technology stock has become.

Read more »