Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s greatest rip-off?

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s greatest rip-off?

Rolls-Royce’s shares have exploded, making it one of the FTSE 100’s most expensive shares. Is the engineering giant worth its premium rating?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have risen more than 1,000% during the last five years. Up almost 87% so far in 2025, too, the FTSE 100 firm’s spectacular bull run is showing no signs of slowing.

I can’t help but feel, though, that Rolls shares are now looking unreasonably expensive. At £10.98 per share, the engine builder trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.2 times.

At these levels, there’s a chance the company’s shares could struggle to rise further. Furthermore, a chunky valuation like this may prompt a sharp price correction if the broader stock market falls or news flow begins to underwhelm.

Could Rolls’ share price now be the FTSE‘s most overpriced share? And where could the stock be heading next?

Good news

Make no mistake: Rolls’ recovery from the depths of the pandemic is nothing short of incredible.

As the airline industry has recovered, large-engine flying hours have surged, boosting demand for the company’s high-margin aftermarket services, such as maintenance and spare parts. This forms the backbone of Rolls’ operations.

But this is only part of the story. Its shares have risen as investors have wholeheartedly bought into chief executive Tufan Erginbilgiç’s transformation strategy.

Contract negotiations, cost-cutting, and efficiency measures all leave Rolls a more efficient, leaner machine than before the pandemic. It’s expecting underlying operating profit of £3.1bn to £3.2bn this year — up from £2.5bn in 2024. Free cash flow is expected to jump from £2.4bn last year, to between £3bn and £3.1bn in 2025.

There are good reasons to expect the business to meet these targets and report further progress next year. The global travel industry remains largely resilient, while the outlook for the defence sector continues to improve. Rolls is also making progress with its small modular reactors (SMRs).

Danger zone?

Investors have grown accustomed to constant good news from Rolls. And my fear is that this could create a problem later on. Any disappointment could puncture that sense of invincibility around the company, and trigger a sharp pullback in the shares.

And be in no doubt that the company faces severe challenges that could derail market condifence.

In November’s latest update, Rolls flagged up the “continued supply chain challenges” that could drive prices up, damage its aftermarket services unit, and hamper project delivery.

This isn’t all. It faces severe competition across each of its markets, and future contracts are by no means guaranteed. More immediately, it could see revenues growth slow to a crawl if the global economy weakens, hitting the airline sector and demand for its engine services.

Here’s what I’m doing

At today’s levels, the company’s forward P/E ratio is more than three times the broader FTSE 100 average.

I wouldn’t say that Rolls-Royce’s share price is the Footsie’s most overvalued business today. There are plenty of high-priced companies with far poorer investment potential today.

It could well continue to rise in value. But at today’s prices, I’m not tempted to buy the engine builder for my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing For Beginners

How on earth has this FTSE 250 stock fallen 49% in a year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a closer look at a fast-food FTSE 250 company that has experienced a surprisingly large share price…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Up to 12.2%! Meet 3 of the FTSE 250’s largest dividend yields

| John Fieldsend

What are the biggest and best dividend yields on the FTSE 250? Here are three that our Foolish author thinks…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

With the JD Sports share price in pennies, what might reignite it?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest trading statement from JD Sports helped explain why the retailer's share price performance has been weak lately. Is…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
US Stock

If you invested £500 a month in S&P 500 income stocks, here’s what it could be worth in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith casts his net wider when looking for dividend shares, and is surprised at the yield that can be…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Thank goodness I own this FTSE 100 share that’s up 13% today!

| Ben McPoland

Just 91 words was all it took to send this excellent FTSE 100 company's share price soaring 13% to another…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

What might the Autumn Budget mean for the Lloyds share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds Bank share price is up 60% so far in 2025, but it's fallen back a bit in the…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price slumps on forecast cut! What next?

| Royston Wild

JD Sports' share price has tumbled by almost a third over the past year Royston Wild considers whether this is…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Games Workshop’s share price surges 12.5% on stunning results! What’s next?

| Royston Wild

The Games Workshop share price has risen in double-digits again, making it the FTSE 100's strongest performer. Can it continue…

Read more »