3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade — and why Royston Wild thinks they may remain top buys.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Never mind the tech stars of the US stock market. The FTSE 250 is also a great place to find wealth-boosting growth shares, in my opinion.

Take the following high-performing UK shares: Chemring Group (LSE:CHG), Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LSE:USA) and Lion Finance (LSE:BGEO). These mid-cap growth stocks have produced an average annual return of 14.8% during the past decade.

The question is, can these FTSE 250 heroes keep delivering stunning returns? I think they can, and believe they demand serious consideration right now.

Defence star

Global defence spending has rocketed since early 2022, lifting Chemring’s share price through the roof. This defence stock’s delivered an average yearly return of 11.9% on a 10-year horizon.

To put that into context, that’s more that double the broader FTSE 250’s corresponding return of 5.5%.

I wouldn’t bet against further stunning price gains as geopolitical tensions grow. Chemring manufactures countermeasures, sensors and explosives. And it’s thriving as Western nations rebuild their arsenals following the post-Cold War lull.

The company reported £488m worth of new orders in the first half of 2025, up 44% year on year at stable exchange rates. To meet future demand, it’s rapidly expanding production — by 2028, total explosives capacity will be 275% higher than it is today.

Despite supply chain strains and competitive threats, I’m expecting further share price growth.

Tech boom

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust has delivered an excellent 10.1% average annual return since late 2015. This is down to the stunning performance of the US stock market and — more specifically — the soaring tech sector.

In total, the investment trust holds 58 tech stocks including ‘Magnificent Seven’ star performers Nvidia, Meta and Amazon. It also has stakes in private companies like SpaceEx that would otherwise be off limits to private investors.

Today, more than 35% of Baillie Gifford’s trust is dedicated to tech stocks. This could cause it to underperform during economic downturns. More broadly speaking too, almost 90% of the entire product is dedicated to cyclical and sensitive industries.

Yet as we’ve seen, the trust’s strategy can also lead to supersized returns. I’m expecting it to keep delivering the goods as new tech sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and quantum computing take off.

Banking giant

Lion Finance has been one of the FTSE 250’s greatest investments since 2015. It’s delivered a 22.5% average annual return since then, more than four times greater than the index average.

The stock traded under the Bank of Georgia name until earlier this year. This reflects its emerging-market-focus which has fuelled spectacular profits (and share price) growth over the last decade. It provides banking services in Georgia, and last year it expanded into Armenia to boost future growth.

Demand for financial services is rocketing across these regions. In the second quarter, Lion Finance’s profit before one-off items rocketed 19.4% year on year, supported by a 22.5% rise in its loan book.

Lion Finance faces significant competition from Georgian rival TBC Bank. Even so, a solid economic backdrop suggests it could keep generating standout returns.