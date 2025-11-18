Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is an AI bubble forming? Here’s what it could mean for UK investors

Is an AI bubble forming? Here’s what it could mean for UK investors

With valuations in US mega-cap tech reaching crazy levels, this writer is exploring alternative ways to gain exposure to the AI arms race.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AI-bubble chatter is getting hard to ignore. Even industry heavyweights – Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg – are sounding cautious. So where does that leave ordinary investors trying to make sense of today’s market? For me, the answer lies in looking beyond the obvious.

AI expenditure

It’s impossible to pin down the exact amount Microsoft, Meta, and the other hyperscalers are spending on AI. But we do know it already runs into the hundreds of billions – and it’s still accelerating at a record pace.

History tells us this pattern isn’t unusual. Whenever a breakthrough technology appears, capital floods in far faster than the underlying economics can justify. We saw it during the railway explosion of the 1840s.

The same thing happened again during the dotcom era, when companies poured money into building global fibre-optic networks long before demand caught up. Big ideas attract big investment – often too much of it.

And that’s the concern today. The hyperscalers have burned through so much free cash flow that several are now turning to private financing just to maintain their AI spend. For companies that normally mint cash, that’s a warning sign.

Commodity producers

So if AI spending keeps ballooning, where does that leave investors? Personally, I think the smarter opportunities may sit outside Silicon Valley altogether.

If the US and China really are entering an AI arms race — and I believe they are — then the companies producing the minerals that power data centres and the supporting infrastructure could emerge as the real winners.

One commodity already in heavy demand is copper. This year, Glencore (LSE: GLEN) expects to produce around 850,000 tonnes of the red metal. By the end of the decade, that figure is forecast to reach 1m tonnes, with the option to bring on another 1m tonnes relatively quickly if market conditions justify it.

Risks

Naturally, the miner carries risks. Mining is a cyclical industry, and profits can fall quickly if copper or cobalt prices weaken.

The group also has to manage cost pressures, regulatory scrutiny, and the occasional operational hiccup that comes with running large-scale assets. And if the global economy stumbles, even AI-related demand may not prevent short-term price dips.

Bottom line

The AI boom isn’t just about fancy software or sleek robots — it depends on infrastructure, and lots of it.

As generative AI models become more powerful and sophisticated, so too does their energy demand. With an ageing electricity grid, the US is facing a massive upgrade over the next decade, and copper is at the heart of this build-out.

This doesn’t even account for demand from the renewables transition or advanced military hardware in an increasingly polarised world.

Glencore’s scale in copper production positions it well to benefit from this long-term structural demand. By steadily increasing output over the decade, the company could play a pivotal role in supplying the materials that underpin AI growth across the US, China, and beyond.

I expect a bumpy ride as commodity prices can be notoriously volatile. But compared with the valuations of the Magnificent 7, the risk-reward ratio feels very much in my favour. I certainly view the stock as one worthy of further consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At 9.2%, this FTSE 100 income share has the highest forward dividend yield in the index

| Christopher Ruane

With the WPP dividend yield set to fall, our writer turns the spotlight on what will soon be the highest-yielding…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what the Autumn Budget might mean for the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

The Autumn Budget is now only days away. What does ChatGPT think its impact might be on the various companies…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Growth stocks: the $7trn opportunity hiding in plain sight

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking a thematic view can be smart when investing in growth stocks for the long term. And this investment theme…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares take a beating in next week’s Budget?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares have had brilliant runs but that could reverse if they're hit by a windfall tax…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

Why did this FTSE 250 growth star just plunge 14%, and is it cheap now?

| Alan Oscroft

The FirstGroup share price has been one of the brightest stars in the FTSE 250 over the past five years,…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why did the ICG share price just jump 10%+ to lead the FTSE 100?

| Alan Oscroft

Strong first-half results combined with a new strategic partnership might have just made the ICG share price outlook a good…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

For how long might the Imperial Brands dividend keep growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco firm Imperial Brands has raised its interim dividend today and yields well above the FTSE 100 average. Should our…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

FY results cap another great year for the Imperial Brands share price!

| Alan Oscroft

Imperial Brands confirms its status as a high-yield FTSE 100 income stock, after another year of share price and dividend…

Read more »