ChatGPT is used by extensively by dividend investors, data shows. Could it help Royston Wild build a five-star passive income portfolio?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

ChatGPT has revolutionised how we do many things, but can it give me the edge in building passive income?

I gave it a specific task: “Build me the perfect passive income portfolio.” It came up with some interesting ideas. But the AI also threw up some stuff that made me question the wisdom of its selections.

Focus on dividend ETFs

Here’s the “diversified, resilient, and low-maintenance” portfolio that ChatGPT gave me:

Asset class Allocation Expected role Global dividend ETFs 40% Broad, diversified income with long-term dividend growth. REITs 20% Property income without being a landlord; inflation hedge. Investment-grade bonds 20% Stability and predictable interest income. High-yield bonds/emerging market debt 10% Boosts yield, and balances things out



with safer bonds. Infrastructure/utilities 10% Extremely stable, defensive dividends



(pipelines, grids).

The AI model didn’t lean heavily on purchasing individual shares, which was disappointing (more on this later). But it did provide some food for thought.

ChatGPT described its 40% allocation to dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as “the core engine of the portfolio.” It provides “instant diversification across thousands of companies,” the AI said, and dividends that could grow “3% to 7% yearly.“

Good ideas, I thought. ETFs that hold many stocks can still deliver solid returns even if one or two shares disappoint. Dividend growth is also important to help offset rising inflation.

Its other suggestions

In including real estate investment trusts (REITs), ChatGPT said that I could benefit “inflation-linked rents” and “historically some of the highest risk-adjusted income.”

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Investment-grade bonds, meanwhile, provide “low volatility [and] predictable coupons.” The higher-risk, higher-yield bonds and emerging market debt it discusses deliver “greater payouts to boost your total yield,” the AI said.

It rounded things off with infrastructure and utilities companies, praising the “stable cash flows from their essential services.”

Black hole

Those are worthwhile ideas, in my view. Yet as an experienced dividend investor, I noticed a massive problem ChatGPT’s suggestions.

By not including more individual dividend shares, the AI’s portfolio could leave investors at the mercy of mediocre returns. Indeed, it said a portfolio like this would yield only 4% to 6% annually.

I hold ETFs in my own portfolio for diversification to lower risk picks. But I also own a wide range of standalone stocks to help me achieve market-beating returns.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is one I actually own. In fact, it’s the single largest holding in my portfolio. As the chart shows, it’s long-term dividend yield is well above the 4% to 6% that ChatGPT’ said its portfolio may provide:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

It’s a record analysts expect to continue. For 2025 and 2026, Legal & General shares deliver dividend yields of 9.1% and 9.4% respectively. This makes it potentially the best-paying passive income stock on the FTSE 100.

The company’s excellent long-term dividend record reflects its excellent cash generation and limited growth opportunities. Combined, these mean the board is committed to prioritising cash rewards for investors.

Legal & General’s cyclical operations mean its share price can struggle during downturns. Yet that strong balance sheet means such events don’t impact its ability to keep paying large dividends. Today, its Solvency II capital ratio is a robust 217%.

ChatGPT has its uses. But as I’ve shown, using it to advise on passive income generation could end up costing investors a packet. When it comes to investing I prefer the human touch.