Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT thinks this is the perfect passive income portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks…

ChatGPT thinks this is the perfect passive income portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks…

Paul Summers wonders if the AI bot can guide him on creating a great passive income portfolio. The outcome definitely raised a few concerns.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We already seem to rely on AI for a whole host of things. But can it select a perfect portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks that dish out passive income?

For a bit of fun (and no more), I decided to test this out with ChatGPT.

The usual suspects

Having entered my query, the AI bot trotted out an answer featuring seven of the UK’s biggest stocks paying income. I’ll say a little more about that number in a bit.

The first six recommendations read like a who’s who of trusted UK-listed dividend heavyweights:

  • British Amercian Tobacco
  • Legal and General
  • Phoenix Group
  • M&G
  • National Grid
  • HSBC

The final stock completing the set arguably sticks out from the rest.

Dependable income

Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) is one of the world’s biggest diversified miners. It’s also boasted great income credentials for some time.

Over the years, Rio’s dividend yield has been far above the average of the FTSE 100. Indeed, that’s the case today. Right now, the shares yield 5.2%. The index offers ‘just’ 3.1%.

Naturally, we can’t rely on the past to predict the future. But I would be surprised if Rio stopped returning a high percentage of its profit to shareholders. It consistently generates strong free cash flow and has some of the lowest cost projects in the world. The balance sheet carries only a relatively small amount of debt too.

Considering how much copper, iron ore, and other metals will be needed for the green energy revolution, I’m also bullish on the firm’s long-term prospects.

Buyer beware

Even so, I have some concerns.

Rio’s total dividend has been falling in recent years (despite still boasting an above-average yield). This goes some way to underlining the fact that anything related to commodities can be rather volatile. Not only does it not have any control over the price of what it digs up, the very process of doing so is often dangerous and difficult.

But there are other, more general things that make me uneasy.

For one, ChatGPT only put forward seven stocks (I didn’t specify a number). Call me a cautious soul but I think that’s too few. While there’s no magic figure, a portfolio such as this could see a big drop in income if one or two encounter problems.

Eagle-eyed Fools will also spot that at least four of the seven — Legal & General, Phoenix Group, M&G and HSBC — come from the Financials sector. If the UK and/or global economy goes through a sticky (or stickier) patch, all could suffer. And that might mean less passive income being dished out.

Interestingly, ChatGPT said that its suggestions were diversified. I beg to differ.

Don’t rely on the bot

Ultimately, I’m not comfortable taking the easy option with my hard-earned cash. Yes, I might consider some of those names the AI bot churned out, based on their history of distributing cash for shareholders in the past. But I know more research into their future prospects is needed.

Although I did specify only top-tier stocks in my prompt, this selection also felt a bit…lazy.

Knowing that the UK market is a dividend hunters dream, I think there are a whole host of other stocks to ponder buying if generating income is the name of my game.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the penny share with the biggest potential and this is what it found!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges penny shares carry a high risk, but explains why he feels ChatGPT has missed the mark with…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for cheap FTSE 100 index shares. It said…

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 index value stocks to buy today. The AI model's answers were…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build me the perfect portfolio for earning a second income and it said…

| Stephen Wright

AI has some interesting ideas about how our author could earn a second income. But in terms of which stocks…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an ISA could earn £1k in monthly passive income – forever!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how a well-chosen long-term approach to buying dividend shares could generate sizeable passive income streams.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA, and it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Can the latest in large language model technology help in the search for the ideal 10-year Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

Is today’s FTSE 100 volatility an unmissable opportunity to buy cheap shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks now could be a good time to go shopping for cheap shares and picks out three FTSE…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

39% annual earnings growth forecast for this FTSE 250 sci-tech star after H1 results

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 world leader in scientific instrumentation saw its price rise after its H1 results, but it’s still down…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Have the wheels come off for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the Tesla share price just on one of its regular down-and-up cycles, or have shareholders decided the company is…

Read more »