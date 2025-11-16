Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a 14.7% yield, is this dividend stock a no-brainer?

With a 14.7% yield, is this dividend stock a no-brainer?

Zaven Boyrazian’s constantly hunting for high-yield dividend stocks with hidden quality and potential. Could this small-cap be a potential winner?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When hunting for dividend stocks, most UK investors zoom in on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. After all, these are the largest businesses on the London Stock Exchange. And size can be a handy advantage in maintaining shareholder payouts.

However, there’s a whole world of dividend opportunities to explore outside the FTSE 350. And among these lies FDM Group (LSE:FDM), which currently offers a staggering 14.7% yield.

Its massive payout certainly caught my attention. So is this a stock investors should consider for their own passive income portfolios?

A rough four years

A quick glance at FDM Group’s stock price chart is all that’s needed to realise something’s wrong. The shares have been stuck on a downward trajectory since late 2021. And even in 2025, FDM shares have fallen by another 56%.

What happened?

As a quick crash course, FDM operates a consultancy business model. That means whenever a business wants to execute a complex IT project and wants some external expertise, FDM comes along and provides the required talent in exchange for a fee.

The only trouble is, higher interest rates have triggered global budget cuts, handicapping demand for FDM’s services. As of October, the company had 2,003 consultants deployed across its client roster. That’s less than half of the 4,033 deployed in December 2021.

Revenues, earnings, and cash flow have all taken a hit as a result. And with no clear recovery of market conditions in sight, investors have been jumping ship. But has the stock ultimately been oversold?

Opportunity in consultancy?

FDM’s current predicament is far from ideal. However, the fall in FDM’s share price might be a bit overblown.

In terms of the group’s financial position, it’s actually in a fairly robust state. The balance sheet remains entirely debt-free with just over £40m of cash sitting in the bank. And while operating income’s still moving in the wrong direction, FDM remains a highly cash-generative business.

Having said that, maintaining the 14.7% dividend yield’s definitely becoming a challenge. Its latest half-year report put the earnings per share at 5.7p. But the dividend paid was 6p per share. In other words, FDM’s currently returning more money to shareholders than it’s making.

In the short term, this may not be a problem. Suppose market conditions improve and cash flows start climbing again. In that case, the group’s cash reserves will enable FDM to bridge the gap. But if conditions continue to deteriorate, then dividends will eventually have to be put on the chopping block.

Yet this dividend cut could already be baked into the share price. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.9, investors are seemingly expecting very little from this enterprise, making it a potentially perfect recovery stock if the cycle finally starts ramping back up.

The bottom line

All things considered, I think a dividend cut’s looking increasingly likely. Its high yield suggests that even if payouts are slashed in half, there will still be a substantial 7.4% payout to enjoy.

However, with other dividend stocks already offering something similar at much lower risk, FDM shares aren’t at the top of my shopping list right now. Instead, I’m exploring other non-FTSE 350 dividend opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for the best passive income stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT came up with a very interesting name when Stephen Wright asked for passive income ideas. But is it the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price: with £1 in sight, is it time for cheer or fear?

| Mark Hartley

As the Lloyds shares price continues to hit record highs, there could be trouble on the horizon. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey was relegated to the FTSE 250 earlier this year. And Stephen Wright thinks a consistent dividend might be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How a Stocks and Shares ISA could supercharge your passive income

| Stephen Wright

If the UK Budget brings an increase to dividend tax, a Stocks and Shares ISA could give dividend investors a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

| Mark Hartley

After 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has written his final letter to shareholders. But how…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

| Stephen Wright

The latest AI is supposed to be like talking to someone with a PhD. But can it offer anything useful…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Value Shares

Can Diageo’s new CEO revive a share price that’s lost its spark?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the challenges ahead of Sir Dave Lewis as he prepares to take charge at Diageo, where…

Read more »