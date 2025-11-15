Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does the Ferrari or Aston Martin share price offer better value?

Does the Ferrari or Aston Martin share price offer better value?

It’s difficult being a luxury sportscar maker at the moment. But is the Aston Martin share price undervalued when compared to that of the Italian legend?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) made its stock market debut in October 2018, its share price has gone into reverse. In fact, as the table below shows, during the 86 months that it’s been a listed company, it’s fallen during 58 of them.

Source: London Stock Exchange Group

The last time it reported an annual adjusted profit was in 2018. Not surprisingly, the stock’s fallen in value by 99% since IPO.

On the other hand…

In contrast, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has seen its share price rise by over 250% since October 2018. Unlike the British sportscar maker, the Italian legend has been able to make cars profitably.

And a look at the results for the two companies for the nine months ended 30 September illustrates how different their financial performances have been so far this year.

MeasureAston MartinFerrari
Volume (no. cars)3,35210,488
Revenue (£m)7404,715
Average selling price (£’000)194380
Gross profit margin (%)28.351.6
Operating (loss)/profit (£m)(191)1,409
(Loss)/profit before tax (£m)(253)1,379
Net debt (£m)(1,381)(102)
Source: company reports for the nine months to 30.9.25. Ferrari figures converted from euros using the exchange rate on 14.11.25.

Ferrari has sold nearly three times more cars, reported a gross profit margin that’s 23.3 percentage points better, and achieved an average selling price that’s nearly twice as high. But most importantly of all, it reported a pre-tax profit per car sold of around £131,500 compared to a loss of £75,500 for Aston Martin.

However, despite this, Ferrari’s share price has struggled in recent weeks.

What’s wrong?

In October, it told investors that revenue for 2025 was likely to be €7.1bn and that EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) would be around €2.7bn. Both of these were higher than analysts were expecting.

But looking ahead to 2030, the ‘experts’ were apparently disappointed with the company’s forecasts of sales and earnings of €9bn and €3.6bn respectively.

Also, by the start of the next decade, electric vehicles are now expected to account for 20% of all Ferrari sales, compared to the 40% previously stated. Since these announcements, the group’s share price has fallen nearly 13%.

Indeed, a 13% improvement in earnings over five years isn’t particularly impressive.

Both Ferrari and Aston Martin are suffering from a downturn in the luxury goods market. Incomes are under pressure and Trump’s tariffs are hurting sales in North America, which accounts for around 30% of each brand’s sales. Also, switching to electric vehicles is expensive and technically challenging.

Could do better

However, I reckon Aston Martin could improve its result at a faster rate than Ferrari. Like its rival, it makes some beautiful cars and its brand is recognised across the world. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not expecting it to be profitable any time soon but I think its cost-cutting initiatives and upcoming new car launches could see its bottom line improve quicker.

Importantly, its vehicles are cheaper, which could be an advantage in a difficult market.

Significantly, the group’s currently (14 November) valued at 2.9 times adjusted EBITDA compared to a multiple of 25.8 for Ferrari. Suddenly, the British group looks much more attractive.

However, Aston Martin might not be a public company for much longer. According to the Financial Times, its chair is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to take the group private. This could be further evidence that the sportscar maker is seen as offering good value.

Even so, I like the companies I invest in to be profitable or, at least, able to demonstrate a clear path to being in the black. Unfortunately, Aston Martin meets neither of these criteria. As for Ferrari, its stock is too expensive for my liking.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 4,655 shares in this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 income stock can give me £1k a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian's looking to buy high-yield income stocks. With one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 100, could this…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 growth stock I’m buying as the US stock market starts to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As the US stock market shows signs of slipping, I'm not panicking. Instead, I'm looking to take advantage and buy…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Down over 55%, analysts expect a massive recovery from these UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After a tough 2025, these UK shares are now seriously undervalued. Is this a trap? Or could investors be looking…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 US and UK shares to consider in an ISA for a Santa Rally

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild thinks these US and UK stocks could soar in value during a blockbuster end to 2025.…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As stocks plunge, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some US stocks have plunged in November, causing the wider stock market to wobble. Here's what Warren Buffett does to…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 1p for me to snap up right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This tiny penny stock is projected to almost QUADRUPLE in the next 12 months alone if management can keep the…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

2 hidden gems on Dr James Fox’s Stocks & Shares ISA watchlist in November

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing wealth. However, knowing exactly where to invest can be…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 53% in 2 years, has this FTSE 100 stock finally got its mojo back?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland sees a fruitful future ahead for this high-quality FTSE 100 stock after a rocky few years following the…

Read more »