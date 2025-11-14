Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How large should your Stocks & Shares ISA be for a £1k monthly passive income?

How large should your Stocks & Shares ISA be for a £1k monthly passive income?

Royston Wild explains how buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a substantial long-term passive income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Ever thought about making a substantial passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA?

You wouldn’t be alone. Roughly 20% of UK adults directly own shares today in products like the tax-efficient ISA. This is thanks in no little part to the London stock market’s strong dividend culture, which can provide a reliable long-term second income.

Dividends are never guaranteed. So having a well-diversified portfolio to protect against individual shocks and provide a decent overall return is essential.

But I’ll get onto that later. First, let’s look at how large your ISA must be to generate a four-figure passive income each month.

Dividend yields

The answer to this conundrum depends on dividend yields.

A £1,000 monthly income equates to £12,000 a year, of course. To generate this windfall, you’d need a Stocks and Shares ISA of £200k if invested in 6%-yielding dividend stocks.

With a 7% yield, the portfolio needs to be worth £172,000. At 8%, we need a nest egg with a value of £150,000. You can see where I’m going with this.

Building ISA wealth

Buying high-yield dividend stocks can be risky. This is because high yields may reflect an unsustainable payout or a sinking share price, for example.

Again, this is where a well-diversified ISA — say, one that provides exposure to 20 or more shares — can reduce danger and provide a smooth income over time.

But how realistic is it to build an ISA like this? With time and patience it’s extremely achievable, if stock markets continue delivering their long-term average annual retun of 8% to 10%.

Let’s say someone has £500 a month to invest in UK shares. Based on an average annual return of 8%, they could achieve a £200,000 ISA in under 16 years.

A top FTSE stock

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) is one dividend share I think investors could consider. The FTSE 100 company’s forward dividend yield is an impressive 8%.

The financial services provider’s grown annual dividends for nine straight years. And during the past five, payouts have risen at a healthy average of 3.2%.

With a robust balance sheet, Phoenix looks in great shape to keep this record going. As of June, its Solvency II capital ratio was 175%, around the top end of the firm’s target range.

Phoenix generates enormous amounts of cash but has limited growth opportunities. This means it holds enormous reserves it’s happy to pay to shareholders in the form of fat dividends.

Phoenix’s share price is sensitive to broader economic conditions. But the impact downturns have on dividend policy is likely to be negligible. I think long-term cash rewards are likely to grow steadily as demographic changes drive sales of retirement product.

Generating income

I think the FTSE 100 stock would look great as part of a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA. Combined with other dividend shares spanning different sectors and geographies, I think it could help investors aim for a large passive income every year.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5k of FTSE shares 10 years ago would be worth now…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates the combined 10-year return on FTSE shares and explains how investors can identify top growth stocks to…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

7 things investors can do while waiting for their Aston Martin shares to recover

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have had a dismal run and Harvey Jones can't see their fortunes reversing for a while. Instead…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: another year of growth for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

The latest update from Rolls-Royce just reiterated its strong full-year profit and cash flow guidance. And the share price fell!

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia’s Q3 earnings aren’t the only thing to watch on the stock market next week…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Next week, Nvidia’s earnings will be closely scrutinised by stock market investors. But investors will also be paying attention to…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How big should your SIPP be to generate £2,000 a month when you retire?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones grabs his calculator to work out how much investors need to tuck away in a SIPP to generate…

Read more »

ISA coins
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make a second income of £1k a month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built with dividend shares and outlines one example with a yield…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

After a strong Q3 update, is the Persimmon share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon is on target to hit full-year analyst expectations, but the share price reaction after a Q3 update suggests uncertainty.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Move over Nvidia! I think this could be the best value AI growth share

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals his favourite growth share for the coming year to take advantage of the continued interest in AI…

Read more »