Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Late to investing? Here’s how to try turning £20,000 savings into a second income

Late to investing? Here’s how to try turning £20,000 savings into a second income

Millions of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how we can invest to build wealth and make a life-improving income.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With interest rates falling, many Britons will be thinking about how they can make their money work harder. And one possibility is investing. Through flexible and highly liquid investment decisions, investors can build their wealth and eventually draw a life-changing second income.

So what’s the catch?

Really, there’s no catch. The only thing would-be investors need to understand is that no investment’s risk free. However, those who invest wisely can experience returns many times greater than they would achieve in a savings account.

How to get started?

The easiest way to get going is to open a Stocks and Shares ISA — maximum annual contribution of £20,000 — and start contributing to it. These ISAs are available on all major UK brokerages and some cater to those looking to contribute relatively small figures — eg less than £100 a month.

From there, it’s all about making informed and sensible investment decisions. For me, this means investing using data and not based on gut feelings.

And it’s amazing how these investments can grow over time. Imagine starting with £20,000 and then choosing to contribute another £250 a month. Here, I’m going to suggest an investor’s looking to grow their portfolio by 8% annually.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

As we can see, over a 20-year period, the portfolio value would potentially push up from £20,000 to almost £250,000. That’s a considerable increase and one that would allow the investor to eventually take a second income worth around £12,500 a year.

Personally, I think that’s a very solid return, although many investors will be more ambitious. The challenge is matching that ambition with an appreciation of risk.

Where to invest?

Building a portfolio is never easy. Those new to investing may want to start by building diversification through exposure to funds, trusts and ETFs.

But what about stocks? Well, here I prefer a data-based approach. And one of the best ranked stocks using multiple quantitive models is Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP).

The company looks an interesting proposition for investors seeking exposure beyond the crowded technology trade. As enthusiasm for AI begins to cool, capital may rotate back into essential industries with tangible assets — and food production fits that bill.

The company’s a vertically integrated supplier of fresh and prepared produce, operating farms, shipping networks, and distribution centres across multiple continents. It also owns tens of thousands of acres of farmland.

Analysts expect earnings per share to rise from $2.8 in 2025 to $3.1 in 2026, with net profit climbing from $137.8m to $146.6m.

At roughly 12.5 times forward earnings, the valuation’s undemanding, especially when coupled with the 3.4% dividend yield. What’s more, the average price target suggests the stock’s undervalued by 28%.

One risk is that persistent cost inflation — particularly in fuel and fertiliser — could erode margins. Even so, with strong fundamentals and tangible real assets, Fresh Del Monte’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

You wouldn't sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 12.5% in a day! Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain or an accident waiting to happen?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones went on red alert after a top FTSE 100 growth share crashed almost 27% on Friday morning. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

5,000 Lloyds shares could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers whether Lloyds shares still offer juicy passive income prospects after the huge bull run since 2020.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Buying just over 7,200 shares in this FTSE 100 industrial titan is all that's needed to match the UK State…

Read more »